 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Shooting incident on Grady Street injures boy

A 10-year-old boy suffered minor injuries in a shooting incident Tuesday night on Grady Street. 

According to a Lynchburg Police Department news release, officers responded to the 700 block of Grady Street at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of gun shots.

There they found a house had been struck by gunfire and a 10-year-old boy inside had suffered a "grazing gunshot wound," the release said. The child was treated at the scene for the injury and no one else in the home was injured.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing 

Police are asking anyone who may have captured video of the suspects on a security or doorbell camera to call the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

— From staff reports

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coronavirus surge strains Lynchburg-area hospitals

Coronavirus surge strains Lynchburg-area hospitals

Lynchburg General’s emergency department has been juggling the influx of patients, and with precious few beds available, emergency patients who need to be admitted have been held in the emergency department for as long as 30 hours.

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert