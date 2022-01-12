Shooting incident on Grady Street injures boy

A 10-year-old boy suffered minor injuries in a shooting incident Tuesday night on Grady Street.

According to a Lynchburg Police Department news release, officers responded to the 700 block of Grady Street at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of gun shots.

There they found a house had been struck by gunfire and a 10-year-old boy inside had suffered a "grazing gunshot wound," the release said. The child was treated at the scene for the injury and no one else in the home was injured.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing

Police are asking anyone who may have captured video of the suspects on a security or doorbell camera to call the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

— From staff reports