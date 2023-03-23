A 16-year-old boy died Thursday following a shooting near the intersection of 16th and Taylor streets, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.

At about 1 p.m., police responded to a call for shots fired in the 1100-block of 16th Street, the release said. Officers arrived to find a car crashed into a utility pole with the teenager inside. The boy was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The area of 16th Street is located in Diamond Hill and, out of caution, Dunbar Middle and R.S. Payne Elementary schools initiated a lockout until police confirmed there was no threat to students and staff, police said.

Police have released no information on a suspect at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

The 1100 block of 16th Street is closed to traffic until Appalachian Power crews can repair the damaged utility pole, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anyone who may have captured video of the shooting on a security or doorbell camera is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.