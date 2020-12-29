Shooting victim hospitalized Monday night

One person was taken to the hospital Monday night after police responded to a "shots fired" call in Lynchburg.
Lynchburg Police responded to McCausland Ridge Apartments on Langhorne Road at 9:22 p.m. Monday and found one man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release from the department. The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.