Short supply, high demand hit Lynchburg-area housing market

Recently, a tri-level home on Grove Road near Wards Ferry Road was listed for $189,000 on a Friday.

By Monday morning, the owner had 24 offers in hand.

“For Lynchburg, this is absolutely unheard of,” said Karl Miller, of Karl Miller Realty.

One prospective buyer's offer was accepted — and that means there are still 23 disappointed buyers left still looking for a home.

“So the next one's going to come up, and those buyers are either going to get a little bit more motivated to make a stronger offer next time, or some of them are going to get discouraged and then just decide to rent and sign another year on their lease,” Miller said. “But the fact of the matter is, that buyer is still a buyer and there still an internal desire to be a homeowner, and even if they kick the can down the road, they are eventually going to get back into the market again.”

According to Miller, the median sales price for single-family homes in greater Lynchburg increased by 23% over the past two years, and the median number of days for a house to stay on the market was only five.

“That is insane,” he said.

According to Wanda Ott, president of the Lynchburg Realtors Association, in 2019 there were about 3,000 single-family homes sold at an average of $217,000.

In 2020, the average sale price rose to $234,000 — an increase of 8.5%.

In 2021, 3,700 homes in the region were sold at an average of $264,000 — an increase of 13% from the year before.

“We still sold more houses,” she said. “The problem is we still have more buyers than we have to supply for, but we're still selling a lot of houses. If I sold somebody a house back in 2016 and they paid $175,000, it’s likely they could make almost a profit of close to $100,000. And I've seen that happen with several of my clients.”

Still, both Miller and Ott caution buyers to not get in over their heads.

“Don't overpay for something just to get something,” Ott said. “But there are there some people out there that feel desperate, but I've been in it long enough to see that it will settle down and things will level out.”

Like many potential home buyers, Nouzar Moniriarani and his fiancée, Grace, were looking for something under $350,000 and saw well over 60 homes from the end of the summer last year until the fall when they signed a contract for a new home.

“It was a struggle finding the perfect fit, and as soon as we did find something we liked, it looked like everyone else liked it too,” he said. “We were offering pretty aggressively over and were still losing out.”

Moniriarani’s advice to other home buyers: Don't stress out if you don’t immediately get the house you want.

“If you don’t get it, it will make you want to do something crazy next time, like pay way over in price,” he said. “People are charging crazy amounts of money for some of these houses and you don't have to jump on something that you don't like just because it’s available.”

It’s a seller’s market and that’s no secret, Miller said.

The reason some of these houses are selling $30,000 above the list price because buyers don’t want to risk losing them.

“It's just a matter of who's the most motivated buyer right now,” he said. “When you're buying a home, it's one of the most expensive, you know, financial decisions that most Americans make. You have to be in a location you like, you have to be comfortable with the style and condition of the house and it has to be the right price.”

In 2019, it was taking about 60 days to sell a single-family house, he said.

So why is this happening?

“We have an inventory shortage, which actually means we have less houses and we have tons and tons of buyers,” Ott said. “We are seeing multiple offers on houses and receiving escalation clauses. I've been in the business for 21 years and until last year, I've never used an escalation clause in my life.”

An escalation clause is a real estate contract stating that a prospective buyer would be willing to raise their offer if the seller receives a higher competing offer.

Ott hates to blame everything on COVID, but when she looks back at the timeline, that’s when this issue began, she said.

Miller agreed that COVID accelerated the problem and is definitely a contributing factor but added that the county was moving into a housing shortage beginning in 2017.

The United States needs 1.1 million new homes built every year just to keep up with demand. From 2010 to 2020, the country only built just over six million new homes, creating a big gap between the supply and demand, Miller said.

“In the spring of 2020 sellers who were getting ready to put their house on the market all of a sudden said, ‘We're not putting our house on the market, we're gonna stay put,’” Miller said.

Some buyers at the time got desperate not wanting to remain in multifamily housing complexes snatched up what was listed within a quick amount of time – about 90 days from the end of April to July in 2020, Miller said.

“We saw our inventory numbers just shrink tremendously and the supply wasn’t being replenished,” he said.

Additionally, prices for new construction have risen as well.

“New construction always sells higher than the resale market,” Miller said. “Well, now it sells even higher, and homes that were selling for $190 a square foot are now selling for $230 a square foot.”

Ott predicts home prices as well as interest rates will increase a little this year and thinks the market will be better in the spring and summer when typically people list their houses for sale.

Miller said this problem doesn't have a rapid solution and fully anticipates a housing shortage in the United States for at least five more years. But, he said, the housing affordability index for Lynchburg, which measures the degree to which a typical family can afford the monthly mortgage payments on a typical home, is still favorable to buyers thanks to low interest rates, even though prices have gone up tremendously.

“We are an affordable housing town compared to a lot of places in the U.S.,” he said.

The average sales price for single-family homes in 2021 in the U.S. is $350,000, he said.

“We've still done very well in spite of what everybody says,” said Ott, the Realtors Association president. “People can still buy cheaper than rent. When you’re renting, you could say the interest rate in 100%, because there is no return on your investment. So I’m always going to push somebody to buy if that’s affordable for them.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.