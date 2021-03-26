Showcase home: Lynchburg couple's condo resembles art gallery

Paul and Libby Fitzgerald’s condo in downtown Lynchburg gives a whole new meaning to the term “gallery wall.”
Just stepping inside the fourth-floor unit at the James River Place feels like you’ve walked not into a home but an art gallery, with paintings covering almost all the available space on the deep blue walls.
The art collection spans continents and genres. There’s the studious looking painting of “The Professor,” depicting an inmate in the prison in Charlottesville, peering out with intelligent eyes from behind wire-rimmed glasses. There’s a painting of lavender fields, and one of a rural landscape of Franklin County.
“It just grew and grew and grew, but to me it’s what makes a place happy and I love being surrounded by it,” Libby said.
The Fitzgeralds didn’t set out to craft an art gallery when they downsized from their 5,400-square-foot home in the Boonsboro area to a 2,100-square-foot condo, but the couple couldn’t bear to part with the collection derived from their lifetime together.
“This whole idea — hang it like an art gallery — we didn’t have any other choice, but actually I just love it,” Libby said. “It’s so much fun to sit here and be able to admire them all. When it’s all in different rooms, you’re walking through and you kind of don’t look, but you can sit here and just look.”
The Fitzgeralds have added to the art collection, but Libby admits the walls are pretty much maxed out, which “really upsets me because invariably I find things I love,” she said.
Among Libby’s favorites is a smaller painting in the living room that came from a trip the couple took to Ireland. It features a little white-washed hut with a thatched roof and a hunched-over figure in a shawl walking up the road.
The couple noticed it in the window of a store in 1979, and it just felt quintessentially rural Ireland. Years later on a return trip, the couple was walking past a store front that featured some very similar paintings.
“We went in and I said to the guy, ‘Who is that? I think I have one of his paintings,’” Libby said. “And he said, ‘Oh no, you couldn’t. He’s gone and there’s not many of these paintings around. If you do, it’s worth a lot.’”
Libby checked when they got home and found out she was right — she had a Markey Robinson painting, done on the back of old Coca-Cola cardboard advertisements.
“We knew nothing about art,” she said. “It’s just that we liked it.”
And that is how much of their collection found its way to this deep blue gallery wall.
The couple, originally from New York, moved to Lynchburg in the 1970s after a colleague of Paul’s convinced them they should give the Hill City a look.
“We had never heard of it, nor did we think we wanted to come to anything below the Mason-Dixon line,” she said. “But he was so insistent we came, and I think we were beginning to realize the expense of living in the city and the hassle. … It would be a better place to bring up children and just a little slower pace of life — and a little nicer weather.”
Paul is a retired orthopedist who continues to serve at the Free Clinic of Central Virginia. Libby spent 20 years of her career as a newswoman at WSET and another 15 years at WVTF, Lynchburg’s National Public Radio affiliate.
The Fitzgeralds raised three children in that big five-bedroom Boonsboro house they purchased in the 1970s. Now those children have all moved away and have families of their own, and the couple decided the house was simply two large for the two of them.
The Fitzgeralds were among the investors who constructed the James River Place.
“It was really early in the game, you know, so it was really a few of us who got together and decided,” Paul said. “We had some other piece of property but we decided we wanted to build something like this. And it was the first new construction downtown in, I don’t know, a hundred years?”
Paul said at the time, there was nothing for sale in downtown Lynchburg.
“At this stage in life, we didn’t want to rent forever,” Paul said. “We wanted to buy. That’s what appealed to us.”
Paul said the plan for the building began in about 2012. Built to blend in with the old riverfront warehouse, the project finally was completed two years later.
Libby said at first she couldn’t envision leaving their Boonsboro home.
“I just loved the house and the thought of living downtown — I wasn’t too sure about that,” Libby said. “It just kind of grew on us. When we got here, I never looked back. It’s just been so much fun, particularly down here because of the park.”
The couple’s house in the Boonsboro community had about 5,400 square feet but the condo is only 2,100. There was so much that wouldn’t fit in the new space. That kind of downsizing meant only the most comfortable and the most sentimental pieces remained.
“People just dread downsizing and they put it off and put it off,” Libby said. “I have so many friends who’ve done it. Just because of the specter of having to sort through and figure out what to keep and what to give away and where it goes — it’s a daunting process, I have to say. When it’s done, it’s the best feeling, the most cleansing feeling to end up with just what you need and what you want. Nothing extra. You don’t have any room for anything extra.”
Libby said she took careful measurements to ensure all the best pieces — the aqua sectional sofa, the baby grand piano and the family heirloom dining room tables, for instance — would fit in the space.
Libby describes the furnishing as an eclectic collection of comfortable modern furniture and family heirlooms and even a redwood table and chair — which Libby swears is comfortable as long as you don’t flop in it and hit your head.
An open kitchen is separated from the combined living and dining room space with a peninsula of counters. The open upper cabinets serve to display Libby’s pottery collection.
There’s an antique replica of one of the Pilgrims’ ships above the patio door in the living room with its own mood lighting. Paul inherited it from his parents. Because of its fragility, the ship is displayed up high and Libby said she’s afraid to even dust it.
The painting above the fireplace is by Greg Osterhaus of a rural Franklin County scene.
“It’s impressionistic but it’s got some detail, which is what I love,” Libby said.
The couple’s Boonsboro house, Libby said, was contemporary — all cedar siding and glass. They liked that dark cedar look, so they carried it into the condo, with its dark cabinets, doors and trim work. They even put cedar beams across the living room ceiling.
“You know, carrying it over here made it feel more like home,” she said.
Libby had crews arch the doorways to open up the space. The master suite arch is filled with a stained glass piece and some of the lighting features stained glass shades.
The fireplaces in the Boonsboro house were all Virginia stone and they replicated it in the condo with a pass-through fireplace that serves both the living room and master suite.
Libby commented on how many people put a television above the fireplace but for her, that is where a painting goes. The Fitzgeralds tucked the television into black shelving running alongside the fireplace, which makes it almost invisible when off.
The two spare bedrooms serve as his and hers offices.
In Libby’s office, a wall is devoted to her family’s political history. Her father, William Miller, served in Congress, was chairman of the Republican Party and ran for vice president on the ticket with Barry Goldwater in 1964. There are framed political cartoons and old photos of a young Libby on the campaign trail. She was in college at the time and left school for a few months to help.
The master suite is painted a deep red color and features a painting over the patio door of a rosy landscape view of downtown Lynchburg and a huge painting over the bed of rolling hills and a barn.
The patio extends off the master suite and is large enough for a table and a few chairs.
The Fitzgeralds can listen to the Riverfront concerts from the balcony but, more often than not, they will simply walk across the street and enjoy the festivities.
