Showcase home: Lynchburg couple's condo resembles art gallery

“At this stage in life, we didn’t want to rent forever,” Paul said. “We wanted to buy. That’s what appealed to us.”

Paul said the plan for the building began in about 2012. Built to blend in with the old riverfront warehouse, the project finally was completed two years later.

Libby said at first she couldn’t envision leaving their Boonsboro home.

“I just loved the house and the thought of living downtown — I wasn’t too sure about that,” Libby said. “It just kind of grew on us. When we got here, I never looked back. It’s just been so much fun, particularly down here because of the park.”

The couple’s house in the Boonsboro community had about 5,400 square feet but the condo is only 2,100. There was so much that wouldn’t fit in the new space. That kind of downsizing meant only the most comfortable and the most sentimental pieces remained.