Six crashes close part of Lynchburg Expressway

Officials work to tow cars from the roadway after a series of six crashes on the Lynchburg Expressway near the Grace Street exit on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Damage to the exit related to a series of six crashes on the Lynchburg Expressway near the Grace Street exit is shown on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Lynchburg Department of Public Works spreads a mixture of sand and dirt on the roadway to soak up what was suspected of making the road slick and contributing to a series of six crashes on the Lynchburg Expressway near the Grace Street exit on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
A street cleaning truck works to clear debris from the roadway after a series of six crashes on the Lynchburg Expressway near the Grace Street exit on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
A series of crashes Tuesday morning along U.S. 29 southbound in Lynchburg halted traffic, but there were no fatalities or significant injuries, police said.
Police first responded to the area near the Lynchburg Expressway's Grace Street exit just after 8 a.m. for reports of a crash, Lynchburg Police Department spokesperson Carrie Dungan said.
"Eventually we had six separate crashes involving 11 vehicles," she said. "We were very grateful that nobody was significantly injured; we did have one car flip."
Other drivers reported driving off the road into bushes to avoid the crash sites, so she said it's likely there were more than 11 individuals affected.
Fire and rescue personnel also responded to the scene to evaluate those in the vehicles, which were in "separate pockets of accidents" rather than one large pile-up, Dungan said.
Multiple drivers reported running over a slick spot in the road, so she said Lynchburg Public Works employees were asked to spread sand in the area to help absorb anything there.
LPD is investigating what may have caused that slick surface, Dungan said. Wet weather conditions likely helped to spread whatever it was, she added. Police have been diverting traffic away from the Expressway and anticipate it'll be closed for a few more hours.