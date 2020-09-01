Six crashes close part of Lynchburg Expressway

A series of crashes Tuesday morning along U.S. 29 southbound in Lynchburg halted traffic, but there were no fatalities or significant injuries, police said.

Police first responded to the area near the Lynchburg Expressway's Grace Street exit just after 8 a.m. for reports of a crash, Lynchburg Police Department spokesperson Carrie Dungan said.

"Eventually we had six separate crashes involving 11 vehicles," she said. "We were very grateful that nobody was significantly injured; we did have one car flip."

Other drivers reported driving off the road into bushes to avoid the crash sites, so she said it's likely there were more than 11 individuals affected.

Fire and rescue personnel also responded to the scene to evaluate those in the vehicles, which were in "separate pockets of accidents" rather than one large pile-up, Dungan said.

Multiple drivers reported running over a slick spot in the road, so she said Lynchburg Public Works employees were asked to spread sand in the area to help absorb anything there.