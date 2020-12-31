Slowly but steadily, councilman seeing Lynchburg's complexity

Lynchburg’s Vice-Mayor has a large map of the city’s streets and trails tapped to his dining room wall.
Several times a week, using a red marker, he outlines the streets he has run on – about 330 miles so far.
In May, Beau Wright made it his goal to run every single street and trail in the city. He has completed about two-thirds of it so far and is giving himself one year to complete the challenge, which he has since named “Run LYH Challenge.”
Wright, a former short-term member of the E.C. Glass High School cross country team, admits he is not the fastest or most competitive runner.
“I was the slowest person on the team,” he joked.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he was both antsy and ambitious.
“I was cooped up and wanted to run something other than Percival’s Island but also COVID has touched a lot of families in our community. People have lost their jobs and some have lost their lives. COVID really tested our sense of community, of connection to each other. This project was a way for me to reestablish that sense of my own connection to my neighbors and our city,” he said.
He wanted to see from a unique perspective — at eye level — where everyone lives, works, worships, walks their dogs and does everyday life.
Reid Wodicka, interim city manager, also a native of Lynchburg, has known Wright since elementary school and said he knew the runs were important to Wright and wanted to support him.
Now that the two work alongside one another in City Hall, he said a critical part of their job is to be out and a part of the community.
The two jogged about three miles together in Kenwood Hills off of Old Graves Mill Road on New Year’s Eve.
It was Wright’s 100th run for the project.
Wodicka said it’s important to get out of City Hall as much as possible to see the neighborhoods.
“When you’re on foot you notice little things you otherwise wouldn’t when you’re driving by,” he said. “We are here to serve the people who live in these neighborhoods and it’s our responsibility to help give them the best quality of life possible.”
With about 420 miles of streets and trails in the city, Wright runs about 10 miles a week, but said there isn’t an exact science on how he is getting it done.
“Initially it was pretty easy because I hadn't run any of it so I just did the runs I wanted to do but as the miles ticked off, I've had to get a little more strategic about my runs and make sure that they're mapped out ahead of time so I'm not running streets multiple times if I can avoid it,” he said.
Though the city is only 50 square miles, Wright said it’s complex and diverse.
“Fairview Heights is just so different from Boonsboro which is different from Richland Hills,” he said. “Obviously we know we’re the Hill City but I’ve learned that we’ve really earned that nickname. It’s a very hilly town.”
Challenging hills he has endured include Federal Hill, which Wright described as brutal as well as those off of Fort Avenue and on Reusens Road.
He has been encouraged by neighbors shouting greetings and waving to him on his runs.
“I learned our community is pretty resilient,” he said. “That even during the pandemic neighbors are showing up for each other. I ran by Centra and the parking lot is full and I see nurses going in or I'm running through Dearington [Elementary] and I see a school bus picking up kids. Folks are taking care of each other, which is really pretty remarkable.”
Dennis Coan, a former cross country coach at Heritage High School and the Director of the Beacon of Hope Future Center, has run about four times with Wright for the challenge around the Langhorne and Lakeside roads.
“Traveling any location on foot is the best way to get to know a community” Coan said. “When I travel or go to new places, I always pack my running shoes because it's a high-level view of what's going on in that community.”
He said Wright is getting a perspective that is only available to those who slow down enough to see these neighborhoods by foot or bike.
Coan has been running in Lynchburg for a decade now and said he has learned to appreciate the different neighborhoods, hills and characteristics of the city.
“I encourage the rest of city council to get out and dedicate an hour or two a week to walking different neighborhoods and to get to know the city on foot,” he said. “It changes your perspective.”
The project has reminded Wright that the city is full of 80,000 people who all have different needs and the experience has humbled him.
“I represent a big community and I represent all of those folks. I am one of their voices on Council and my job is not to preference anybody else over another,” he said. “And so I think in that way, this is also a reminder for me that I represent the people in downtown just as much as I do the folks in Timberlake or Wyndhurst.”
Wright said he has seen neighborhoods with trash problems, lack of sidewalks and aging infrastructure.
“It’s very clear some neighborhoods haven’t received the level of investment as others. Our job as City Council is to strengthen our city's infrastructure and make sure that everybody is able to enjoy the city. That's our obligation. Each neighborhood deserves our attention.”
COVID-19 has been tough on everyone but Wright wants to remind his constituents and neighbors that Lynchburg is still worth celebrating as it heads into a new year.
“This run is about community and we are a stronger community when we work together and care about each other,” he said. “COVID has demonstrated that we have a lot of challenges but also there is a deep well of resilience here and we need to celebrate ourselves and each other.”