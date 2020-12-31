Slowly but steadily, councilman seeing Lynchburg's complexity

He said Wright is getting a perspective that is only available to those who slow down enough to see these neighborhoods by foot or bike.

Coan has been running in Lynchburg for a decade now and said he has learned to appreciate the different neighborhoods, hills and characteristics of the city.

“I encourage the rest of city council to get out and dedicate an hour or two a week to walking different neighborhoods and to get to know the city on foot,” he said. “It changes your perspective.”

The project has reminded Wright that the city is full of 80,000 people who all have different needs and the experience has humbled him.

“I represent a big community and I represent all of those folks. I am one of their voices on Council and my job is not to preference anybody else over another,” he said. “And so I think in that way, this is also a reminder for me that I represent the people in downtown just as much as I do the folks in Timberlake or Wyndhurst.”

Wright said he has seen neighborhoods with trash problems, lack of sidewalks and aging infrastructure.