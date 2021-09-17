 Skip to main content
Small construction fire breaks out at Paul Munro Elementary
A small construction-related fire broke out on the roof of Paul Munro Elementary School in the Boonsboro area of Lynchburg on Friday afternoon. 

According to Lynchburg Fire Department Battalion Chief David Jackson, construction materials on the roof of the building caught fire. The small fire was brought under control quickly and did not spread to the building. 

Teachers and staff evacuated the building while crews extinguished the fire. Friday was a teacher work day for Lynchburg City Schools, so there were no students present at the time of the fire. 

According to a news release from Lynchburg City Schools, the fire, caused by an over-heated heat gun, resulted in minimal damage to the roof and as of 4 p.m. officials were assessing the incident but anticipate the school will open as normal Monday.

This is the second fire the elementary school has suffered within the past year. On Nov. 27, 2020, a fire caused by a heating unit in a classroom closed the school until Jan. 4. 

— Kendall Warner

