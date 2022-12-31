Small Lynchburg cafe continues to dole out kindness, hospitality through COVID and beyond

Whether you are a regular returning customer or a newbie, when you’re at Trade Winds Subs & Deli, you’re family to owner Barbara Tolbert.

Trade Winds Subs & Deli is located across the street from Centra’s Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center at 2201 Langhorne Road.

The cafe is tucked into a shopping center just across Langhorne from Centra’s complex of medical buildings that include the cancer center and Lynchburg General Hospital. The small deli has between 12 and 15 tables with a variety of customers dining in and others quickly rushing in during a lunch break for a pick-up order.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, business was booming, Tolbert said, and though she still has a steady flow of customers, she thinks things will never be the same.

“I've been here for eight years before COVID came along and I was really doing good,” she said. “I’m a small business, so it's hard no matter what. But I have really good customers and you get a lot of people from the hospital and they come eat with me. But I didn't know if I’d be able to keep these doors open. Businesspeople weren’t coming in anymore and there’s now so many people still working from home. I don’t know if they will ever go back. But no matter what, if they've worked at home, they still came in and picked up food. They have really been good to me.”

Shortly after the pandemic began in March 2020, then-Gov. Ralph Northam ordered restaurants to close their on-premises dining services, although takeout and delivery still were permitted.

Worried she would close down during COVID, Tolbert made a couple of phone calls to loyal customers and friends and asked for help.

“They all got together and bought food to go and spread the word about my business,” she said. “Some people gave me money. Some gave $10, others gave $100, one man even gave me $1,000. It just goes to show that if you’re good to people they always come back home to you and we kept these doors open."

She said it’s because she is kind and giving to her customers that they showed up and supported her in 2020 and beyond.

“I don't ask for nothing and they just want to give me something back in return to show me they appreciate me,” she said.

She used to have a men’s Bible study come into the café every Tuesday morning. Because of the pandemic it’s been put on pause, but Tolbert said those men still come in and support her business individually.

“I’ve have customers coming here ever since I've been here and I’m going on 11 years,” she said. “I have really good customers. And when you need help, if you go to your customers, they always pull out what they have. They will tell you this is like this family, it's not like Hardee's or Chick-fil-A; this is more like family.”

Ed Fulcher has been a customer for several years and said Tolbert is always friendly. He comes into Trade Winds about twice per month.

“I love all the sandwiches,” he said. “It’s a best-kept secret in town and I think people only seem to know about it by word of mouth. Barbara is just a really great lady,; she takes care of her family and she’s always ready to help.”

Dan Sellick started coming to the café a few years ago and has since started helping Tolbert with deliveries.

“She’s like our adopted sister,” he said. “We’ve been fond of Barb for several years now. She’s a kind person to her customers and is so good with them. That’s what we like.”

He has seen many patients from the hospital come in.

“There’s a variety of sandwiches; she always has soups and the fact that she’s kind to everyone is why people should come in here,” he said. “It’s just a good place to come to eat.”

Tolbert, originally from Pamplin, said it’s just her along with two part-time employees who help run the café. They sell salads, sandwiches and soups, and a crowd favorite remains the chicken salad — Tolbert said she has orders from customers traveling from Richmond and North Carolina.

Though inflation has caused the price of food to increase, Tolbert still hasn’t changed her menu prices and continues to cater boxed lunches and deliver.

She isn’t shy about giving away free meals to her regular customers either.

“If you eat with me every day, I’m going to say, ‘Hey, I'm going to buy you lunch because you support my business.' It doesn't mean that much to me, but it means a lot to your customers,” she said.

Tolbert describes herself as a plain person with zero snobbish tendencies.

“I try to treat everybody the way I want to be treated,” she said. “I just love getting to see all my customers.”