Smith Mountain Lake group eyes opportunity for long-sought community center

For more than a decade, many Smith Mountain Lake community residents have longed for and sought a facility to be used as a community center, to serve not only their immediate community but nearby Roanoke and adjoining areas.

Now, a tangible opportunity to fulfill this vision might be within reach.

Operated by a board of directors of 12 SML-area community members, the nonprofit organization Smith Mountain Lake Center, Inc., saw a need for a large venue that could accommodate more than 200 people for educational programming, entertainment and other events.

When the 40,000 square-foot former Grand Home Furnishings store went up for sale at Westlake Corner, just off Booker T. Washington Highway in the Franklin County community of Hardy, SML Center saw the “opportunity of a lifetime.” Not only did the organization’s board deem the venture feasible, but the location of the space was ideally placed at a convenient distance to Roanoke, the SML area and the general region a community facility would serve.

To that end, the SML Center is planning fundraising events and the launch of a capital campaign where donations can be received.

Lack of a spacious community center facility for local events such as trade shows, fundraising events, graduations, concerts, workforce development training and higher education program space, club and business meeting areas, and myriad other such uses has been acutely felt by many area residents, organization members have said.

Although area YMCAs, churches and smaller local venues generously shared their facilities for events with community organizations and businesses, the SML Center still knew the region needed a larger space, and a place the community and the organization could call its own.

“We want this center to be for everyone, not just for people who can afford to pay for tickets,” said Vicki Gardner, president of the SML Center board of directors.

Gardner said the community center’s envisioned purpose focuses on “the three E’s”: events, education and entertainment.

“Education is needed everywhere, but we want to provide it for our families here, and there is a lot of need for that. The venue is also for events,” Gardner said. “It could be just something… that will bring out community together and provide what they’re looking for.”

A community center could even offer some office spaces, Gardner added, part of the manifold, multi-purpose uses brainstormed.

In 2016, the SML Center conducted a feasibility study for the proposed project, and sent out a survey to the Smith Mountain Lake community to gauge support and interest in the conceptual community facility. Results showed 87% of survey participants were in favor of a community center, and using such a facility for educational programs was a top priority identified in participant feedback, Gardner said.

Ideas have been tossed around throughout the years — build a venue from scratch, keep an eye out for existing structures to purchase and transform — but despite big dreams and best efforts, the SML Center has not yet been able to fulfill its vision of procuring the ideal community facility.

“It’s always been a struggle to find a place, and anybody who’s been involved with these special events has been through that same struggle, just because there hasn’t been anything really purpose-built for that need,” said Jerry Hale, member of the SML Center board of directors and an active member in the SML community, which he moved to in 2003.

Through his work as a contributing writer to local publications and his time volunteering marketing services to local businesses and organizations, Hale said he has seen first-hand the obstacles a lack of adequate capacity in a venue causes, which made him a strong proponent of the community center project. His involvement in helping coordinate charity concerts, for instance, are a prime example.

“Finding a suitable place to have an event that has any significant size of an audience was really very difficult, because there just wasn’t anything around. We made do with church spaces that people made available, or we converted the gym at the Y to put in a stage,” he said.

But the potential to acquire the former Grand Home Furnishings space could change all that.

The breadth of programming opportunity is tremendous, Hale said.

There are other practical benefits to obtaining this particular property, according to the SML Center board’s vice president John Emory.

Repurposing an existing building like the Grand Home Furnishings building is both environmentally and economically friendly, Emory, who has a professional background in development, said. No land disturbance would be required, and costs would be less expensive than trying to build a venue from scratch.

“This is just a positive all the way around,” Emory said.

Many comparable communities to the Smith Mountain Lake area have community centers like the type of facility SML Center is after, Emory added. Establishing a central venue for this cross-county lake area community would add great value and service.

More information can be found at: smlcenter.org.

“I am so excited about this,” Gardner said, in hopes that now will be the moment the long-awaited community center can become a reality. “I can’t think of a better place. The building is just so ideal.”

