Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival pushed back due to rising COVID-19 cases

The annual Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival has been pushed back to next year due to rising COVID-19 cases.
The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the move Wednesday, with Executive Director Andy Bruns calling it "the absolute last thing we wanted to do."
But, Bruns said in a news release, "all of the data concerning infection rates and hospitalizations points to the fact that it’s the responsible thing to do."
The festival also was canceled last year because of the coronavirus.
The event now is set for Sept. 17-18, 2022 at Mariners Landing.
Most of the bands are being rebooked for the new dates, Bruns said. Tickets already purchased will be honored on the new dates, or ticket holders can request a refund minus service fees by emailing help@seetickets.us.
For more information, go online to smlwinefestival.com, or contact Bruns at (540) 721-1203 or abruns@visitsmithmountainlake.com.