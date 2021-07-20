SML Wine Festival moving to new location this year

The Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival, one of the area’s larger annual events, will take place at a new location this September, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday.

Mariners Landing will host the event for 2021 as the wine festival looks to revamp in its 32nd year. The festival was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was most recently held at the Crazy Horse Marina. The festival has been held at various locations over the last three decades of operation.

“We are very excited to bring it back this year better than ever,” said SMLRCC executive director Andy Bruns.

According to a news release from the SMLRCC, the new location for the festival will provide a more intimate setting to enjoy all the weekend has to offer: artisan craft vendors, music, and wine tasting from multiple wineries across Virginia. Mariners Landing was also chosen for “picturesque views” and top of the line facilities, Bruns said.

In addition to ticket costs, attendees have the option of renting a boat slip and private chalets.