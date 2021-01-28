Snow blankets Lynchburg region for first time in almost two years

More than two inches of snow fell on the Lynchburg area Thursday, blanketing the region in a measurable coat of snow for the first time in nearly two years.
The storm brought heavy and wet snow to the region, felling a handful of trees and causing a few minor vehicle accidents. Schools across the region closed due to the icy conditions. Most roads, however, remained passable as residents woke to find a wintry landscape under clear skies.
Much of the region reported at least two inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. But some parts of the Hill City — including in the area around Candlers Mountain Road — saw more than three inches of accumulated snowfall.
Despite the hazardous weather, no widespread damage or serious injuries were reported. According to local utility companies, the storm did not result in any significant power outages.
Public school systems in the area closed their doors for the day, though some localities continued with remote learning to varying degrees. In Lynchburg itself, all instruction was suspended after the wet and icy roads were deemed unsafe for students and staffers.
“We’re treating it as a normal snow day now just because not everybody can get into the building,” Lynchburg City Schools Spokesperson Cindy Babb said.
Babb noted that some students and faculty members do not have access to the internet when school facilities are closed, making remote learning virtually impossible for some in the city.
Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson Paula Jones said crews responded to several roads closed due to downed trees and ice throughout the region. She said crews were able to address the road closures quickly since the storm ended before dawn.
The snowstorm, a common low pressure system, originated in the Tennessee Valley before journeying east overnight into Virginia, according to Reggie Roakes, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Blacksburg office.
The snow began falling Wednesday night, picking up in intensity around 10 p.m. By around 6 a.m. Thursday, much of the storm had moved out of the region and into the eastern and coastal parts of the state.
The snowfall totals varied across the region. In the southern portion of Bedford County, officials recorded four inches of snow. Meanwhile, just half an inch of snow was reported in parts of Amherst and Nelson counties.
According to NWS records, Thursday marked the first time since March 8, 2019 that more than a trace amount of snow has fallen on the Lynchburg region. On that day nearly two years ago, 1.4 inches of snow coated the ground.
The precipitation totals also amounted to the most snowfall since Feb. 20, 2019, when more than three inches were recorded at the Lynchburg Regional Airport.
Roakes attributed the 692-day gap between snow storms to a mix of factors. He noted much of Southwest Virginia last year tracked well below the average seasonal snowfall.
“Last year there were never any favorable conditions for a snow storm,” he said. “It was either too warm — so we ended up getting rain — or the storm system passed us to the south or to the north.”
The return of snowy conditions brought joy for some who were eager to take advantage of the weather. At Riverside Park, students off from school raced down icy hills in colorful sleds. Other residents hiked through snow-covered trails.
It was not to last. Lynchburg remained cool throughout the day but as the morning gave way to the afternoon, temperatures rose above freezing and much of the snow began to melt away.
Jones cautioned that some melted snow is likely to refreeze as temperatures dip below freezing again on Thursday night and into Friday morning. She urged drivers to check road conditions on VDOT’s website before traveling.
Forecasters are currently monitoring another storm system on the horizon that could bring a second round of snow and ice — or at the very least, rain. According to Roakes, the region could see the wet weather as soon as Saturday evening.