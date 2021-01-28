Snow blankets Lynchburg region for first time in almost two years

The precipitation totals also amounted to the most snowfall since Feb. 20, 2019, when more than three inches were recorded at the Lynchburg Regional Airport.

Roakes attributed the 692-day gap between snow storms to a mix of factors. He noted much of Southwest Virginia last year tracked well below the average seasonal snowfall.

“Last year there were never any favorable conditions for a snow storm,” he said. “It was either too warm — so we ended up getting rain — or the storm system passed us to the south or to the north.”

The return of snowy conditions brought joy for some who were eager to take advantage of the weather. At Riverside Park, students off from school raced down icy hills in colorful sleds. Other residents hiked through snow-covered trails.

It was not to last. Lynchburg remained cool throughout the day but as the morning gave way to the afternoon, temperatures rose above freezing and much of the snow began to melt away.

Jones cautioned that some melted snow is likely to refreeze as temperatures dip below freezing again on Thursday night and into Friday morning. She urged drivers to check road conditions on VDOT’s website before traveling.