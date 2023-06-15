In preparation for the new Reber-Thomas Dining Center on the Liberty University campus that’s slated to open during the upcoming fall semester, Sodexo is hosting a job fair to fill open positions in June and July.

The new dining hall is estimated to serve up to 2,700 people, with 30 food stations and three outdoor seating areas, according to a release from the company.

Sodexo welcomes candidates for part-time and full-time positions such as cooks, who are incentivized with a $300 sign-on bonus paid over the first three paychecks; dishwashers; utility workers; servers and more.

Full-time positions include benefits such as 401(k) retirement savings, tuition assistance, medical benefits, employee discounts and paid time off.

Here are the following dates and locations for the job fair:

June 27 to 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Slim Chickens

July 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Reber-Thomas Dining Center, 1550 Regents Parkway, Lynchburg

July 18 to 20, 24 to 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Slim Chickens

Interested candidates also can apply online at libertydining.com/jobs.