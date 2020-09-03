 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Solid gains in area's sold dollar volume for real estate

Solid gains in area's sold dollar volume for real estate

Only $5 for 5 months

The rise in home prices and increased sales activity around the region led to a solid gain in the total sold dollar volume in the Lynchburg Association of Realtors market this quarter.

There was about $251.3 million of sold volume throughout the association’s footprint in the second quarter, which is 9% higher than last year for a gain of about $20.9 million. The sold dollar volume in the region has been expanding for four years as sales and prices continue to grow in most local markets.

• Amherst County: The surge in sales activity and rising home prices led to a large increase in sold dollar volume this quarter. There was about $21.4 million of sold volume in the county during the second quarter, $4.6 million more than last year for a 27% increase.

• Appomattox County: Despite the drop in median sales price, the spike in sales transactions this quarter drove up the total sold dollar volume. There was about $11.3 million in sold volume in the second quarter, a $3.3 million gain over the past year for a 41% surge.

• Bedford County: There was about $117.8 million of sold volume during the second quarter, up 4% from one year ago for an increase of about $4.1 million. The sold dollar volume has been trending up in the county for 10 consecutive quarters.

• Campbell County: The large increase in sales activity and climbing home prices led to the largest sold dollar volume growth in the housing market in more than five years. There was about $43.9 million of sold volume in the second quarter, which is about $11 million more than last year for a 34% jump.

• Lynchburg: The slowdown in sales activity this quarter led to a drop in the total sold dollar volume in the city housing market. There was about $56.9 million of sold volume in the second quarter, down $2 million from last year for a 3% decline.

This information is provided by the Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist, Lisa Sturtevant, PhD and from the Lynchburg Association of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service.

Karen Hall is a REALTOR® with John Stewart Walker, Inc. and is the immediate Past President of the Lynchburg Association of REALTORS®.

Karen Hall is a REALTOR® with John Stewart Walker, Inc. and is the immediate Past President of the Lynchburg Association of REALTORS®.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert