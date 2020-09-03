Solid gains in area's sold dollar volume for real estate

The rise in home prices and increased sales activity around the region led to a solid gain in the total sold dollar volume in the Lynchburg Association of Realtors market this quarter.
There was about $251.3 million of sold volume throughout the association’s footprint in the second quarter, which is 9% higher than last year for a gain of about $20.9 million. The sold dollar volume in the region has been expanding for four years as sales and prices continue to grow in most local markets.
• Amherst County: The surge in sales activity and rising home prices led to a large increase in sold dollar volume this quarter. There was about $21.4 million of sold volume in the county during the second quarter, $4.6 million more than last year for a 27% increase.
• Appomattox County: Despite the drop in median sales price, the spike in sales transactions this quarter drove up the total sold dollar volume. There was about $11.3 million in sold volume in the second quarter, a $3.3 million gain over the past year for a 41% surge.
• Bedford County: There was about $117.8 million of sold volume during the second quarter, up 4% from one year ago for an increase of about $4.1 million. The sold dollar volume has been trending up in the county for 10 consecutive quarters.
• Campbell County: The large increase in sales activity and climbing home prices led to the largest sold dollar volume growth in the housing market in more than five years. There was about $43.9 million of sold volume in the second quarter, which is about $11 million more than last year for a 34% jump.
• Lynchburg: The slowdown in sales activity this quarter led to a drop in the total sold dollar volume in the city housing market. There was about $56.9 million of sold volume in the second quarter, down $2 million from last year for a 3% decline.
This information is provided by the Virginia REALTORS® Chief Economist, Lisa Sturtevant, PhD and from the Lynchburg Association of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service.
Karen Hall is a REALTOR® with John Stewart Walker, Inc. and is the immediate Past President of the Lynchburg Association of REALTORS®.
