Some Lynchburg-area restaurants adapt tipping methods, staff pay during pandemic

“There’s not a perfect system,” he said. “But is the cure worse than the disease?”

Blake Radford, a manager at RA Bistro, joined the team about a month after the new system began at the restaurant and said it was one of the reasons he was attracted to working there.

He said the new system is beneficial to servers in that they can make an income that doesn’t rely on tips, especially during COVID-19, when less tip money was coming in.

“When we can only have half of our capacity and all across the board people are hurting from last year, there’s a guarantee of wages there when your typical server was making tips that was with a full restaurant with full hours and people actually having the lucrative income to actually go out to eat almost every night or every other night or how often people would do it,” he said. “But with the response to COVID, you know, everyone was going out less.”

The disadvantage, he said, can be toward experienced servers and bartenders who have the ability to make more through a tip system in a pre- or post-pandemic setting.