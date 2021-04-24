Soon to be deemed essential, area farmers markets again approaching business as usual

FOREST — It’s been something of a bizarre year for local farmers markets, which have encountered hurdles, found different ways of doing business and seen surges of interest during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Forest Farmers Market marked the opener of its regular season Saturday, shifting from a monthly schedule to a weekly schedule that’ll last through October.

Dorothy McIntyre, manager of the market, said Saturday’s setup felt as close to “back to normal” as it could, with booths still distanced and masks still required. Considering how the market has grown over the years — seeing five to seven new vendors each year — she said the roster of 38 vendors hawking their goods was just under what she’d typically expect.

Last month, Governor Ralph Northam finalized a new law that enshrines farmers markets as essential businesses in states of emergency like the coronavirus pandemic, treating them similar to grocery stores. It'll become effective July 1.