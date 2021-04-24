Soon to be deemed essential, area farmers markets again approaching business as usual

FOREST — It’s been something of a bizarre year for local farmers markets, which have encountered hurdles, found different ways of doing business and seen surges of interest during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Forest Farmers Market marked the opener of its regular season Saturday, shifting from a monthly schedule to a weekly schedule that’ll last through October.
Dorothy McIntyre, manager of the market, said Saturday’s setup felt as close to “back to normal” as it could, with booths still distanced and masks still required. Considering how the market has grown over the years — seeing five to seven new vendors each year — she said the roster of 38 vendors hawking their goods was just under what she’d typically expect.
Last month, Governor Ralph Northam finalized a new law that enshrines farmers markets as essential businesses in states of emergency like the coronavirus pandemic, treating them similar to grocery stores. It'll become effective July 1.
At the beginning of the pandemic, farmers markets were considered nonessential and had to shut down, with the Forest Farmers Market missing one week almost exactly a year ago. To ensure safety and distancing while maximizing the number of vendors, McIntyre then moved the entire operation outside. It proved to be a challenge, she said, but vendors still did well.
Some Lynchburg-area vendors saw bumps in business, with more people seeking out fresh produce in a more distanced setting than a grocery store, and the Lynchburg Community Market recorded five times its usual sales last year through SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program formerly known as food stamps.
While some farmers markets took their business online, McIntyre said many of the vendors coming to Forest already had online operations and it could prove to be confusing.
“I really felt strongly that we needed to be able to stay outside and have the human contact,” she said, keeping the social “market” aspect in focus.
Now the Forest Farmers Market will continue for the foreseeable future outside the Forest Library. Keeping everyone masked out in the open air has been something of a challenge, McIntyre said, and she’s directed vendors to wear masks while interacting with customers when they walk up.
“I think that people want to be outside — even if it’s a socially distant interaction, they want to be in some kind of interaction,” she said.