One of the busier traffic corridors in Lynchburg is now the home of an increased speeding fine zone after Lynchburg City Council took action to reduce speedy travelers in the Wyndhurst neighborhood.

This week, city council voted unanimously to create an increased fine zone for speeding on a portion of Enterprise Drive in the Wyndhurst area, beginning at the northern intersection of Paulette Circle and Enterprise Drive and proceeding throughout the neighborhood to the southern city limits on the other end of the street.

The increased fine zone for speeding will go into effect immediately, according to city documents.

The speeding fine zone implementation was brought forth by Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, who represents the neighborhood on council as the city's Ward IV representative.

Faraldi said this week the increased speeding fine zone had the support of the neighborhood's homeowner's association, as well as the residency council at The Summit Rehabilitation Center located in the heart of Wyndhurst.

According to city documents, a speeding violation in the increased fine zone will result in a $200 fine, in addition to other penalties provided by the law, and no portion of the fine will be suspended unless the court orders 20 hours of community service.

In addition to the increased fine zone, the city will be installing four new pole-mounted speed display signs throughout Enterprise Drive at the cost of $50,000 for all four.

Faraldi said he's been working on getting this done for his constituents for "my full time on council," adding it's been a "really large project" that included a major traffic study to find remedies to speeding complaints from neighborhood residents.

"Working on getting additional signage for crosswalks for seniors who are looking to cross, additional time for folks who are looking to cross the street ... and even working on landscaping to make sure folks can see around the corner," Faraldi said about the improvements he's pushed for in the area.

With a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour, one traffic study in the area showed that the average rate of speed in the corridor was 37 mph with more than 16,000 vehicles per day traveling the roadway, according to city documents.

The documents also show that there are two areas of the street where the pace speed range, which is defined as the speed that a majority of cars travel on that road, falls within 36 and 45 mph.

At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns, a former firefighter for the City of Lynchburg, said he's seen many "nasty" traffic collisions in that area.

"I tell you what, people aren't going 35 miles per hour," Misjuns said. "So anything we can do to encourage people to obey those speed limits, especially in an area where you have so much pedestrian traffic ... I think it's really important."

Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson, who said he was unsure on supporting this previously, said this is a good example of council listening to the ward councilors when it comes to problems in their own backyards.

"I was at first somewhat reticent about it, but being a ward councilmember, I think it's very good to support the councilmember who has been in that ward, that has met with the neighbors, that understands the challenges, that has worked as hard as Councilmember Faraldi has with the citizens in that area ... so [I'm] glad to support this," Helgeson said.