Spirit Airlines announced a new partnership with Liberty University to launch the Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program at the university’s School of Aeronautics on Thursday.

The collaboration marks a milestone in the airline’s efforts to grow its pipeline of professional pilots, a news release states. Liberty University becomes the 10th partner to join the Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program, which offers graduates a fast track to the flight deck and a rewarding career as a Spirit First Officer.

“We put a lot of hard work into developing the Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program and assembling a great group of partners making it incredibly rewarding to reach this key milestone,” Ryan Rodosta, senior director of flight operations and system chief pilot at Spirit Airlines said in the release. “Liberty University offers a premier pilot training program designed to provide graduates with the skills to lead in the aviation field, and Spirit’s growth creates opportunities for those graduates to achieve their dreams with us.”

Liberty University students pursuing an aviation degree can apply for the program after finishing their sophomore year and obtaining a recommendation from a faculty member. If successful in Spirit’s interview process, they will receive a conditional offer of employment, a Spirit Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) and mentorship as they complete their degree and build flight hours. After reaching Restricted Airline Transport Pilot (R-ATP) minimum requirements, program pilots must successfully complete the Spirit-funded and approved Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program (ATP CTP) and Jet Transition Course. Graduates who meet all program requirements will join the team as a Spirit First Officer, the release states.

“We are delighted to join with Spirit Airlines as the 10th partner in their Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program,” Rick Roof, dean of the School of Aeronautics said in the release. “This partnership is a major step in creating exceptional opportunities for our graduates, providing selected Liberty trained aviation professionals with a unique pathway directly to Spirit once they fulfill the necessary training and experience. Spirit will gain access to pilots with exceptional technical skills and the character to be difference-makers in the aerospace industry, while Liberty Aeronautics graduates can become a member of the Spirit team where they will join a recognized leader in quality of life while flying some of the most advanced aircraft in the skies. This is an incredible opportunity for our Champions to fulfill their aviation dreams, and their calling to serve.”