Sportsman's Warehouse, new Chipotle's set for Lynchburg

From staff reports
The former Dick's Sporting Goods location in the Wards Crossing shopping center will be home to a Sportsman's Warehouse, according to the firm that handled the property lease.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer said in a news release the Lynchburg site will be the sporting-goods retailer's second location in Virginia. Sportsman's Warehouse also has a store in Roanoke.
The Lynchburg location is expected to open in February, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.
Dick's Sporting Goods moved to the former Sears location at River Ridge mall in late 2020.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer also announced the fast-casual restaurant Chipotle has leased spaced at
The Shoppes at West Edge at 7920 Timberlake Road, making it the third Chipotle in the city. Two other eateries previously have been confirmed for the West Edge development under construction: Jersey Mike’s Subs and First Watch, a breakfast and brunch café. Other businesses slated for the West Edge development portfolio include Sheetz, RoadRunner Express, Valvoline and LockBox Storage. The opening date for the new Chipotle's has not yet been announced.
From the archives: Shop floors & storefronts
October 9, 1948 - Coleman Remodeling - This photo ran in the paper on this date in 1948, but may have been taken as early as 1886. It marks the completion of the remodeling of the shoe store at 911 Main Street. It is noted in the story that G.A. Coleman is "believed to be the oldest exclusive shoe concern in the state." The caption for the photo did not survive, but on the back three names are listed, G.A. Coleman, John Marshall and William Coleman.
News & Advance
April 26, 1955 - Colonial Store prepares to open on the northeast corner of Bedford Avenue and Magnolia Street.
News & Advance file
January 31, 1957 - New Store - Attractive new building to house Perrymont Food Center, 120 Perrymont Ave., has been completed and store will hold its formal opening tomorrow and Saturday.
Dorothy S. Brooks
December 9, 1956 - Administration Building - This newly completed structure, a miniature replica of Jefferson's Monticello, will house administrative offices of the Central Virginia Telephone Corporation. (Located at 382 South Main Street in Amherst, this building, with extensions, is now home to the Amherst Library.)
News & Advance archive
November 28, 1958 - New Pepsi-Cola Plant - Rapidly taking shape, Lynchburg's new Pepsi-Cola Plant near Candlers Mountain is slated for completion early next year. The $200,000 structure is being erected by J.B. Mason, contractor.
News & Advance file
November 5, 1959 - Toy Store Owner - Robert R. Jefferies, owner and proprietor of the new Jefferies Toy Store, at 710 Main St., poses among the items that stock his place of business.
William Reed
January 12, 1958 - Stone Plant for Amherst - The $220,000 stone processing plant, located two miles south of Amherst, recently has been put into operation by Riverton Stone Co. The plant, which will process granite, is expected to turn out approximately 1,000 tons a day. R.C. Brand, manager, said around 16 persons will be employed.
Tom George
May 7, 1959 - To hold formal opening - This new brick and concrete building at 1711 12th St. is the new home of Hamilton's Cabinet and Linoleum Shop. The concern, formally located at 1702 12th St., will hold its formal opening in the new location Friday and Saturday. The new building is completely modern and has more floor space, giving the firm an opportunity to expand its lines of merchandise.
Jimmy Ripley
November 13, 1959 - New Memorial Firm Open - Porter Memorials, Inc., a new firm specializing in cemetery memorials and markers, is now open for business in the new building shown here at 505 Wadsworth St. Harry W. Porter, president, formerly was associated with the Lynchburg Marble & Granite Works. The new firm covers most of Central Virginia.
Jimmy Ripley
March 2, 1960 - Discount store to open - Here is an exterior view of H&S Discount Store which will be opened Thursday at 3509 Memorial Ave. The store will operate as a department store and luncheonette.
Jimmy Ripley
April 17, 1960 - Smoke pours from the roof of John P. Hughes Motor Co.
Ronnie Wells
June 28, 1960 - Doctor's Building Goes Up - Work is progressing rapidly on the Tate Springs Clinic Building erected on Thomson Drive for Drs. Edwin B. Vaden and E.H. Hancock Jr. The new building was designed by Marshall Erdman and Associates of Madison, Wis.
Wyatt Mays
November 16, 1960 - New Peoples Drug Store in Pittman Plaza.
News & Advance file
November 16, 1960 - Interior of new Peoples Drug Store at Pittman Plaza.
News & Advance file
November 17, 1960 - Colonial Stores Supermarket in Pittman Plaza.
News & Advance file
November 17, 1960 - Colonial Store - Shelves are loaded with goods and ready for customers at the new Colonial Grocery Store at Pittman Plaza.
February 22, 1961 - Exterior view of Lynchburg Bowl, which opens tonight.
News & Advance file
March 18, 1961 - To Come Down - Reams Furniture Warehouse in the 1400 block of Main Street is slated for early demolition to make way for what is believed to be a huge new downtown motel and restaurant development. Campbell Wrecking Company begins razing the block Monday. (Note: This building was between Main Street and Elm Street, which runs parallel to the 1400 block of Main Street.)
John Lair
March 21, 1961 - Beginning of the end - A wrecking crew Monday began demolishing Reams Furniture Co. warehouse on Elm Street. The ancient structure, plus the entire 1400 block of Main Street, will be razed to make way for a modern downtown motel and restaurant expected to be developed by outside interests.
John Lair
March 28, 1961 - New Store - Wheeler's Pharmacy, Inc., is now in its new modern store at 1749 Park Ave. next door to the site of the old store that was occupied from 1911 until the new building was opened recently. In addition to drugs, the store handles a full line of general drug store merchandise and is equipped with a soda fountain.
Wyatt Mays
April 13, 1961 - Former appliance store to become Consolidated Shoe Co. warehouse.
John Lair
May 9, 1961 - Check Accounting Form - C. Odell Bell, left, owner of Mutual Press of Lynchburg, checks accounting form to be used in Monroe accounting machine with Harold W. Dumas of Monroe Calculating Machine Co.
John Lair
May 28, 1961 - Lewis Falwell points to 3,000 tons of white sand for beaches at Silver Springs Lake.
News & Advance Archive
May 14, 1962 - Raze for parking lot - Hall Wrecking Co. is razing structures on Dunbar Drive, opposite Pettyjohn Brothers Shoe Manufacturing, Inc., on Twelfth and Madison streets, for a parking lot. The two-acre tract will require fill to street level before the lot can be paved. The parking facility is part of an expansion program announced by the firm Friday. An addition, comprising 10,000 square feet, will be constructed behind present facility at a cost of $75,000.
John Lair
July 12, 1962 - Demolition Slated - Buildings pictured in the 100 block of Ninth Street are slated to be razed under an urban renewal redevelopment project to make way for 214-car parking facility. Ninth Street Cleaning and Tailoring Co., at right, is the first firm to plan a move to new quarters across the street in the basement of Peoples Drug Store. Other firms affected are Hawkings Shoe Shop, Service Printing Co., Edie's Pool Parlor and Double Quick Cleanser Co.
John Lair
August 9, 1962 - Grant's Store - Exterior of New Grant's Store at Fort Hill Shopping Center.
Jimmy Ripley
September 6, 1962 - Western Auto Toy Store - Exterior view of Jefferies Toy Center and Western Auto Store at Fort Hill Village Shopping Center.
George Smith
September 6, 1962 - Western Auto Interior - Interior of Jefferies Toy Center and Western Auto Store in Fort Hill Village.
George Smith
September 11, 1960 - Exterior of new White Cross Discount Center on Main Street.
Fred Knight photo
November 16, 1962 - Women's Store Opens - Steve & Anna of Lynchburg, Inc., new women's quality apparel store, opened its doors at 2492 1/2 Rivermont Ave. Picture shows part of interior of 2,108-square-foot store. Mrs. Charles Thompson, operator of Steve & Anna Shop of Richmond, is also owner of new Lynchburg outlet.
John Lair
November 23, 1962 - Renovation Slated - Former Neisner Bros. variety store building here at 908-12 Main St. will soon get a new look and a new tenant. The building, which has been vacant since December 1960, will be the home of Raylass Department Store by March 1, 1963. Raylass is presently located at 1005 Main St.
John Lair
January 17, 1963 - Driving Skill Tested - Mrs. R.C. Tippett of 811 Perrymont Ave. checks up on her driving skills while using a Drivoton Machine this morning during a safe driver's clinic at Pittman Plaza Shopping Center. Knight Moving and Storage Co. is conducting the free clinic from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Saturday.
Jimmy Ripley
May 3, 1963 - Exterior view of New Raylass Department Store. Store was located at 908-912 Main Street.
Robert Crouse
July 22, 1963 - John's Bargain Stores, a New York based chain with retail establishments in 11 states, today opened its 251st store at 1005 Main Street in Lynchburg. Featuring merchandise priced under $1, firm occupies former quarters of Raylass Department Store comprising some 3,500 square feet of floor space. Firm expects to employ 11 persons at local outlet.
Robert Crouse
November 18, 1963 - Interior of new hobby shop - This shows the interior of the Village Hobby Shop that has opened at Fort Hill Village Shopping Center in a 740-square-foot store. The store features models of all kinds, trains, art supplies, games and stamps and coins. Robert Wilson Jr., Brookville High senior, experienced in radio-controlled model airplanes, will promote that line of equipment. He will be at the store from 3:30 to 9 p.m. and all day Saturdays.
George Smith
November 21, 1963 - Exterior view of shopping center's new Plaza Theater.
Fred Knight
August 31, 1964 - New Dome Shoes opening at 1000 Main St.
News & Advance file
October 10, 1962 - Exterior view of S. H. Kress Variety Store at Fort Hill Village Shopping Center.
News & Advance Archive
February 27, 1964 - Exterior view of new Fort Hill Village shoe store.
Jimmy Ripley
December 6, 1965 - Improvements - Changes to the front of Phillip's Brother, Inc., 905 Main St. are shown in this photograph. Firm also has made renovations on interior.
June 28, 1965 - Exterior view of the new Eagle Variety Store at Boonsboro Center.
Aubrey Wiley
June 28, 1965 - Interior view of the new Eagle Variety Store at Boonsboro Center.
Aubrey Wiley
August 4, 1965 - Hold formal opening - Here is an exterior view of the new headquarters of Lynchburg service branch of Pittsburgh Plate Glass Co., 1606 Main St. Firm is holding its formal opening in new quarters today through Saturday.
Dorothy S. Brooks
September 10, 1965 - James Edward Petrey stands inside new Western Auto store at Boonsboro Shopping Center.
News & Advance
December 21, 1965 - View of auditorium of new Boonsboro Theatre.
Wyatt Mays photo
December 21, 1965 - View of the interior of the new Boonsboro theater.
Wyatt Mays
March 20, 1966 - L.J. Esteppe, president of new Oldsmobile Agency in Lynchburg.
Jimmy Ripley
April 17, 1966 - Buys Firm - Charles O. Casey, 20-year Lynchburg shoe repair veteran, stands in front of Westover Shoe Shop which he took over as sole owner April 1. Located at 3018 1/2 Memorial Ave., firm was founded by Ivanhoe B. Riley 35 years ago. It has been owned for the past five years by Reginald C. Hawkins.
Wyatt Mays
August 28, 1966 - New Office Structure - Work nears completion for new $400,000 Tarkington Building at Memorial Ave. and St Augustine Street. Designed by Lynchburg architect S. Cabell Burks, the "L" shaped, 24,000-square-foot structure, features basement and two ground-level entrances. S. R. Gay & Co., Inc, is general contractor. Second Floor will have ground entrance opening from Euclid Avenue.
Fred Knight
September 11, 1966 - Opens New Store - Grady H. Wright stands beside the newly opened Westover College Shop at Vernon Street and College Avenue. The building was formerly used for the Westover Grocery Co. owned by Shelby H. Coffee. Wright, along with his brother Vernon, also owns two Dairy Queens in Lynchburg. Wright says the store caters to neighborhood families and college students with fountain service and grill and groceries. Firm will employ 10 to 12 people to start.
Fred Knight
September 29, 1966 - Benjamin C. Hartsook and Elwyn D. Horne outside new paint firm store, D.A. Hines.
Fred Knight
September 30, 1966 - Workmen are shown putting finishing touches on Lynchburg's newest specialty store - Wm. S. Knight, Ltd. - in the Boonsboro Shopping Center. The Grand Opening is set Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wyatt Mays
March 3, 1968 - Opens Appliance Store - Edward M. Hawkins, an area home appliance business, has opened a retail store at 5222 Fort Ave. The new store carries a full line of appliances as well as TV and stereo. Hawkins, a Forest native, formerly operated a general merchandise store. He received a diploma in 1944 from Utilities Engineering Institute in the field of refrigeration and air conditioning.
Jimmy Ripley
March 21, 1968 - Store Remodeled - Ford A. (Nick) Nichols, president and general manager of Nick's Electronics & Appliances, 817 Main St., Altavista, stands in front of newly remodeled and enlarged appliance center. Firm, which in 1960 began in portion of building, recently enlarged store to 3,000 square feet and remodeled including new front of building.
George Smith
March 3, 1968 - New Terminal Site - Grading is underway by Anderson & Shorter on 4.3 acre site off Mayflower Drive and Odd Fellows Road for a new Smith's Transfer Corp. trucking terminal. Property was purchased in 1966. Firm now occupies terminal building at 340 Alleghany Ave. (That is the
Odd Fellows Orphanage in the background.)
George Smith
March 28, 1968 - New Men's Store Opens - F.W. Pickett, manager of new Irvin's Men's Shop opening in Seminole Shopping Center, Madison Heights today, stands in front of new firm located in portion of new building recently completed facing Rt. 29.
Wyatt Mays
November 29, 1968 - Woman's Shop to Open - Sil- O- Ette, Inc., owned by a corporation headed by Malcom E. Wilder, will hold a grand opening today. The store, located in Pittman Plaza, is designed for a career woman or housewife who is looking for individuality in her dress. An informal modeling show will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sally Dodd of Lynchburg is store manager. The woman's shop decor is all Mediterranean with dark walnut carvings and paneling. Interior decoration was by Mrs. Hazel Alster of Lynchburg.
Fred Knight
March 9, 1969 - New Shoe Boutique - The owners and managers of Mama Pappagallo Shop, Mrs. Rebecca G. Giles and Mrs. Dales M. Craddock, hold the latest fashion in shoes, which will be on display at the new store during a grand opening Monday. The shop, located at 4700 Old Boonsboro Road, will offer a complete selection of Pappagallo shoes, as well as many other accessories.
June 30, 1969 - Closing Shop - Beverly S. Hutter, left, of Oak Forest at Forest stands with his brother Quintus at main building of C.S. Hutter Co, at 1906 Fort Ave. before winding up operations at the concern. The two brothers began work at the building supplies firm in 1938. Doors close Tuesday at the company which was begun by their father in 1886.
Aubrey Wiley
July 21, 1969 - New sewing plant - Aileen, Inc., an Edinburgh-based women's and children's wear firm, has a new sewing plant in Altavista that is nearing completion. The plant is costing an estimated $97,000. It is a brick and block building with over 20,000 square feet of floor space. Central Valley Construction Co. of New Market is general contractor. Luther Rinker is foreman at plant site.
George Smith
August 14, 1969 - Grand Opening - Mrs. Theasy Pollard stands in front of Eleanor Shop, 915 Main St., which holds its grand opening today through Saturday. Mrs. Pollard, store manager, says store is much larger than previous quarters it occupied at 818 Main St. Eleanor Shop, a chain-store with headquarters in New York City, opened in Lynchburg in March 1960. Mrs Pollard has been the manager since the opening.
Jimmy Ripley
August 22, 1969 - At new location - Grand opening of Thompson's Shoe Store's new building, located at 8th and Commerce streets will be held today. J. Herbert Thompson, president and treasurer, said store is Virginia's largest, having 7,200 square feet of space on first floor. Thompson has operated store since 1950.
Jimmy Ripley
October 2, 1969 - Sporting Goods Store Reopens - Henry M. Ford, manager of S. O. Fisher, Inc., stands in front of newly remodeled and renovated sporting goods firm. which will hold its grand opening at 6 p.m. today. Located at 1024 Main St., 142-year-old firm recently was purchased by Ford-C, Inc., new Lynchburg corporation, and will be basis for approximately 100 more stores throughout South. Stock includes complete selection for shooting, fishing, archery and photography. Store hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
October 30, 1969 - Smartwear-Irving Saks - This interior shot of Smartwear-Irving Saks, Lynchburg's newest clothing store for men and women, shows the men's department, which contains a complete line of men's clothes, accessories and gifts. Basking Harrison, at left, is manager of store, which will have grand opening Friday. The store is located at Boonsboro Shopping Center.
Fred Knight
November 5, 1969 - Jackson's Drugs - Exterior view of new Jackson's Drug Store at 2519 Memorial Avenue. Store will continue to operate at 821 Main Street location.
Aubrey Wiley
November 6, 1969 - New Jackson's Drug Store - Interior of new Jackson's Drug Store at 2519 Memorial Avenue.
Aubrey Wiley
February 8, 1970 - Construction has begun on first of two office buildings going up on the corner of Langhorne and Atherholt roads. Aubrey Riddle, construction superintendent, surveys site. Office, costing approximately $400,000, are owned by Employee Profit Sharing Plan and Trust agreement for Mason & Lee Inc. FIrst building, to be completed by November, will house Caskie Frost Davidson & Hobbs, attorneys and Lybrand Ross Bros. & Montgomery, accounting firm. General contractor for the work is Fred B. Fuqua.
Jimmy Ripley
April 2, 1971 - New warehouse nears completion - This $250,000 warehouse and distribution center for Tomahawk Industries, Inc., off Old Graves Mill Road in Campbell County, is expected to be completed and ready for use by May 15. Standing in the foreground looking over plans for the building are G. H. Stalling III, left, president of the new firm, and head of G. H. Stalling & Co. of Lynchburg, and R.S. Johnston, vice president of Tomahawk Industries and vice president of Knight Moving & Storage Co., Inc. of Lynchburg. Tomahawk Industries will finish both office and warehouse space for concerns and will also distribute their products for them.
Jimmy Ripley
October 21, 1972 - Alex Wimmer Tire Service, Inc. is now operating business at Fifth and Court streets formerly owned by Burnett Tire Co. Wimmer Tire has had a store in Roanoke since 1930. Shown in Lynchburg store manager, James E. Wimmer. Business will handle UniRoyal tires and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 pm. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.
September 10, 1973 - Clean-up Crew - Members of the Fire Department's salvage crew begin to clean up the mess caused by the fire that broke out in Price's Watch Repair Shop at 505 Main St., shortly before 6 a.m. today. Fire Capt. C. O. Peters said the blaze did not cause any structural damage to the two story building but he said there was heavy stock damage.
Jimmy Ripley
August 18, 1974 - Rocky Problem Uncovered - Grading at the 3-acre site for the new Richard Woody Buick-Opel dealership was hampered when a large rock-filled area was uncovered. The plant is expected to cost $300,000 and includes a showroom and about 16 service stalls. Dealership will move from its present location on Federal Street to site behind Pittman Plaza at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Alleghany Avenue.
Jimmy Riply
June 22, 1975 - Stationary Store - The Pencil, Inc., 823 Main Street., formally will open its doors at noon Monday with Mayor Leighton B. Dodd on hand for ribbon cutting. New stationery shop will carry line of office supplies, candles, greeting cards, novelties and personal items such as wedding invitations.
Wyatt Mays
August 1, 1976 - High-placed screen affords ample vision in new Fort Drive-In Theater off Timberlake Road.
Fred Knight
November 16, 1976 - New Store Opens Today - New locally owned independent grocery store will open its doors today at 8 a.m. in space formerly occupied by K-Mart Foods on Wards Road. Facility was recently organized by group of city men and will have 23,000 square feet of space.
Fred Knight
November 11, 1976 - Interior of Dominion Foods on Wards Road.
Fred Knight
July 7, 1977 - Coolest place in town - J.M. (Jim) Jennings, who with his father A.M. Jennings, owns Jennings Ice and Cold Storage Co. on 12th Street, shows last 300-pound ice block of 128 produced for sale Wednesday. Heat wave has caused construction and work crews to buy most of Jennings' ice for use in water coolers. Having recently bought out only competitor, Jennings Co. is only commercial ice producer in town.
Wyatt Mays
June 3, 1979 - Under New Owner - Peter Lassiter Buick, which opened for business May 1, has completed its first month under direction of R.G. "Pete" Lassiter. Lassiter took over dealership from Richard Woody Motors, Inc., and kept same site at corner of Lakeside Drive and Alleghany Ave.
Jimmy Ripley
