Sportsman's Warehouse, new Chipotle's set for Lynchburg

Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse will open in the former Dick's Sporting Goods warehouse location. 

 Image provided courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer

The former Dick's Sporting Goods location in the Wards Crossing shopping center will be home to a Sportsman's Warehouse, according to the firm that handled the property lease.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer said in a news release the Lynchburg site will be the sporting-goods retailer's second location in Virginia. Sportsman's Warehouse also has a store in Roanoke. 

The Lynchburg location is expected to open in February, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer.

Dick's Sporting Goods moved to the former Sears location at River Ridge mall in late 2020.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer also announced the fast-casual restaurant Chipotle has leased spaced at The Shoppes at West Edge at 7920 Timberlake Road, making it the third Chipotle in the city.

Two other eateries previously have been confirmed for the West Edge development under construction: Jersey Mike’s Subs and First Watch, a breakfast and brunch café.

Other businesses slated for the West Edge development portfolio include Sheetz, RoadRunner Express, Valvoline and LockBox Storage.

The opening date for the new Chipotle's has not yet been announced.

