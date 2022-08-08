Spotted lanternfly spotted in Bedford County

The presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly in Bedford County was recently confirmed, the county said Monday.

A county news release cited the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

"The spotted lanternfly is an exotic, invasive insect with no natural enemies in the United States. Its preferred host is Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima), but it will feed on more than 100 other plant species including apple, peach and cherry trees, and grape vines," the county said.

In Virginia, the insect was first seen in 2018. A month ago, VDACS announced it was expanding a quarantine across a swath of Virginia that includes Lynchburg. The quarantine requires businesses to inspect regulated items such as trees, shipping containers, outdoor household items and vehicles stored outdoors before those items leave the quarantine area.

Bedford County is not under a quarantine at this time, according to the county news release.

Residents are asked to kill any spotted lanternflies they see, manage any Tree of Heaven on their property, keep doors and windows shut, avoid parking near trees and shrubs, and avoid storing items under or near trees or shrubs.