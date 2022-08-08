 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Spotted lanternfly spotted in Bedford County

Spotted lanternfly

The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect that first appeared in Virginia in 2018.

 Provided photo

The presence of the invasive spotted lanternfly in Bedford County was recently confirmed, the county said Monday.

A county news release cited the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

"The spotted lanternfly is an exotic, invasive insect with no natural enemies in the United States. Its preferred host is Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima), but it will feed on more than 100 other plant species including apple, peach and cherry trees, and grape vines," the county said.

In Virginia, the insect was first seen in 2018. A month ago, VDACS announced it was expanding a quarantine across a swath of Virginia that includes Lynchburg. The quarantine requires businesses to inspect regulated items such as trees, shipping containers, outdoor household items and vehicles stored outdoors before those items leave the quarantine area.

People are also reading…

Bedford County is not under a quarantine at this time, according to the county news release.

Residents are asked to kill any spotted lanternflies they see, manage any Tree of Heaven on their property, keep doors and windows shut, avoid parking near trees and shrubs, and avoid storing items under or near trees or shrubs.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The annual March of the Penguins returns to San Francisco Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert