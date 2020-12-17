Spreading a little Christmas cheer

The children enjoyed the happy penguins with their Christmas hats and the massive Frosty, and things sort of took off from there.

“One of my favorite things is the rise of the penguins,” Thomas said with a chuckle. “We never intended for it to be as popular or as much of a focal point as it is. We just did it because we liked it.”

It takes Thomas about 40 hours to decorate the house, with the penguin contingent alone accounting for eight hours of work. There are about 16,000 lights on the exterior of the house and the display pulls about 30 amps.

His current favorites are the shooting star lights, which are a bit hard to see from the road but have running LEDs that look almost like icicles.

Thomas knows some regard the crowded yard décor as a bit tacky, but that doesn’t bother him. For him, it’s about what the children think.

“When I was a kid, I always loved going out and seeing Christmas lights,” he said. “No child ever said ‘Lets go see the elegant and beautiful lights.’ They don’t care. They like the color and it’s bright.”

Thomas enjoys coming home at night and seeing the glow of his house as he approaches. The decorations typically are lit from about 5 to 11 p.m. nightly.