Spreading a little Christmas cheer

On one of the city’s main thoroughfares sits a modest brick cape cod house — well, modest eleven months out of the year.
In December, that small yard on Fort Avenue becomes a penguin habitat, overseen by Frosty the Snowman, a nutcracker and Santa in his sleigh. Thousands of colorful lights set the stage for this massive collection of penguins — 90 this year.
Thomas George and his wife, Sarah, are among those homeowners who go all out during the holiday season, choosing to use their home as a blank slate to paint with Christmas cheer.
To spread some of that holiday joy right before Christmas, we are taking a break from the typical home features to look at three families who toil for weeks with strings of twinkling lights to share a bit of cheer with their neighbors and community.
***
Thomas never set out to craft a penguin habitat out of his yard each December. It just kind of happened.
“It takes quite a bit of work but it’s a labor of love,” he said.
It began after he bought the circa-1936 house at the corner of Fort and St. Cloud avenues. He put up a few lights each year, but as the years passed, Thomas met Sarah and the couple soon created a blended family. With their children around, Thomas decided to add a few inflatable penguins to his meager light display.
The children enjoyed the happy penguins with their Christmas hats and the massive Frosty, and things sort of took off from there.
“One of my favorite things is the rise of the penguins,” Thomas said with a chuckle. “We never intended for it to be as popular or as much of a focal point as it is. We just did it because we liked it.”
It takes Thomas about 40 hours to decorate the house, with the penguin contingent alone accounting for eight hours of work. There are about 16,000 lights on the exterior of the house and the display pulls about 30 amps.
His current favorites are the shooting star lights, which are a bit hard to see from the road but have running LEDs that look almost like icicles.
Thomas knows some regard the crowded yard décor as a bit tacky, but that doesn’t bother him. For him, it’s about what the children think.
“When I was a kid, I always loved going out and seeing Christmas lights,” he said. “No child ever said ‘Lets go see the elegant and beautiful lights.’ They don’t care. They like the color and it’s bright.”
Thomas enjoys coming home at night and seeing the glow of his house as he approaches. The decorations typically are lit from about 5 to 11 p.m. nightly.
“When you look at this past year, there’s been a lot of difficulty for people, but at least you can sit in your car and look at Christmas lights and not have to worry about COVID,” he said.
***
On Powtan Drive off Timberlake Road is the home of the Settjes, reflecting the over-the-top Christmas cheer of their son Anthony.
Keith and Deanna’s single story home is covered with colorful lights, forming a red-and-white checker pattern on the roof and multi-colored stripes down the façade. The trees are covered in cool blue lights and brightly-colored arches frame the driveway. In the yard is everything from a cheery little t-rex in a Santa hat, to the Minions and their banana to Snoopy on his dog house.
Keith said his son really began getting into Christmas decorations at about age 14, and those light displays that fascinated Anthony as a teen still bring him joy as a 30-year-old. But, living in an apartment, he doesn’t have a canvas for his Christmas art so he returns to his parents house to cover it in cheer.
“There are far worse things my son can be doing than putting up Christmas lights and raising my electric bill,” Keith said with a chuckle.
When Anthony got a job of his own, that’s when the Christmas cheer kicked into high gear. This year, he added almost $3,000 in new lights and displays — 7,000 new lights and 22 new displays.
In all, there are about 65 distinct displays, composed of about 47,000 lights. His favorite, for now anyway, is the three new Minions he purchased, for which he then crafted a treated wood banana to complete the cartoon reference. It took Anthony about a month to put all the decorations in place.
“It’s a huge hobby of mine,” Anthony said. “I love the lights and I love the enjoyment I get out of them and hearing how much people enjoy it.”
On Tuesday, Santa is paying the display a visit from 6 to 9 p.m. and the Settjes are collecting nonperishable food for the Lynchburg Daily Bread.
***
Out on Old Wright Shop Road in Madison Heights, Gus Satterwhite’s two-story house glows with thousands of displays, from a huge toy soldier to lighted arches, brilliant stars and a snowman filled with twinkle lights.
The Satterwhite house is lit from dark until about 10 p.m. on the weekdays and a little later on the weekends.
Gus adds to it every year — this year, about 6,000 new lights were added along with some new inflatables.
“I do it for whoever wants to look at it,” Gus said. “I hope my kids will take up the tradition.”
The Satterwhites have two 11-year-olds and a baby on the way. Gus said his children enjoy putting up those thousands of lights with their dad.
Gus’s parents have gifted a number of the lights to the couple over the years. He estimates the display takes him, his children, his father and father-in-law about 80 hours.
Gus said his wife loves the snowflakes dripping off the large tree.
“I just feel like it helps spread the Christmas spirit, especially this year,” Gus said.
PHOTOS: Spreading a little Christmas cheer
