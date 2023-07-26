Virginia 609 (Stage Road) in Campbell County will be closed Monday, July 31 to replace a pipe that failed during the area’s previous heavy rains.

The pipe is located .39 mile from Virginia 799 (Pettigrew Lane) and .35 mile west of Virginia 793 (Napier Road), according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms tore through the Lynchburg area and surrounding counties earlier this month, dropping a record amount of rainfall, causing downed trees, power outages and flooding in parks, yards and city streets.

According to Richmond Times-Dispatch Chief Meteorologist Sean Sublette, between four and eight inches of rain poured into the greater Lynchburg area Thursday through Friday, and an additional 4.29 inches fell July 15 according to the National Weather Service.

The heavy rainfall caused the ground to give way in some places — such as portions of a bank on Horseford Road in downtown and on 12th street, as well as the Blackwater Creek Trail at the Hollins Mill Tunnel.

This section of Stage Road is expected to be closed only on Monday and be reopened to traffic at 7 p.m., according to a release from VDOT.