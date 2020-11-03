Stanley leads contested Bedford Town Council race, Hailey, Hartwick and Black close behind

As midnight closed in with absentee ballots yet to be counted, the final results of the Bedford Town Council race remained uncertain. As Tuesday night ended the five candidates in a contested race for four seats on Bedford Town Council were led by incumbent C. G. Stanley, Jr. with 572 votes, with Stacey Hailey, Timothy Black, Bruce Hartwick and Bryan Schley following.

Incumbent Bruce Johannessen ran an uncontested race for reelection for an unexpired two-year town council term. Unexpired terms result when an elected official steps down from their position before their full term ends. He closed out Tuesday night with 885 votes, or 98.12%, with absentee ballots yet to be counted.

Judy Reynolds, Bedford’s clerk of court, was also uncontested in a run for her unexpired term to continue in her position. She had 21,069 votes, or 98.88%.

In the contested races, Stanley, led with 22.24% of the vote Tuesday night. Stanley was appointed to the town council in a special election to fill an unexpired term previously held by Bob Wandrei, who stepped down before his term ended. Stanley is seeking reelection for a four-year term.

{span}Stanley served on the town council from 2000 through 2013 before taking a hiatus and is now retired from his long career with Appalachian Power Company. {/span}