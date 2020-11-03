Stanley leads contested Bedford Town Council race, Hailey, Hartwick and Black close behind

As midnight closed in with absentee ballots yet to be counted, the final results of the Bedford Town Council race remained uncertain. As Tuesday night ended the five candidates in a contested race for four seats on Bedford Town Council were led by incumbent C. G. Stanley, Jr. with 572 votes, with Stacey Hailey, Timothy Black, Bruce Hartwick and Bryan Schley following.
Incumbent Bruce Johannessen ran an uncontested race for reelection for an unexpired two-year town council term. Unexpired terms result when an elected official steps down from their position before their full term ends. He closed out Tuesday night with 885 votes, or 98.12%, with absentee ballots yet to be counted.
Judy Reynolds, Bedford’s clerk of court, was also uncontested in a run for her unexpired term to continue in her position. She had 21,069 votes, or 98.88%.
In the contested races, Stanley, led with 22.24% of the vote Tuesday night. Stanley was appointed to the town council in a special election to fill an unexpired term previously held by Bob Wandrei, who stepped down before his term ended. Stanley is seeking reelection for a four-year term.
{span}Stanley served on the town council from 2000 through 2013 before taking a hiatus and is now retired from his long career with Appalachian Power Company. {/span}
Following Stanley was Hailey with 560 votes. Hailey is seeking a third term on council after being elected in 2012. He currently works at Lowe’s and is vice president of the Bower Center for the Arts. He is also on the town’s electric committee and served eight years with the town fire department.
Black, the current vice mayor and an estate and trust administrator with a Roanoke-based law firm, finished Tuesday with 541 votes, or 21.03%, and Hartwick, who sells life insurance, had 530 votes, or 20.61%.
Schley trailed Tuesday, with 339 votes, or 12.18%. He is running for a second term on council and owns a steel drilling company that serves clients locally and across the state. He chairs the town’s electric committee and is a volunteer football coach at Liberty High School.
The Bedford County Registrar had reported all of Tuesday’s in-person votes. As of 11:30 p.m., absentee ballot numbers were not available. Absentee ballots may be accepted until noon Nov. 6 and current results are incomplete. Results will be certified Nov. 16.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.