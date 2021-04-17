State historical marker unveiled on 5th St. recognizing first Black veterinarian

Dr. Lushington was born around 1861 in Trinidad. He attended Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned his degree in veterinary medicine in 1897. By 1900, Lushington had moved to Lynchburg, where he opened his practice as a large-animal veterinary surgeon, primarily caring for horses and cattle on nearby farms, according to the historical marker.

White said she suspects Lushington rode a horse as he visited the surrounding counties to check on farm animals and vaccinate cattle at a dairy farm.

“He did large animal surgery,” she said. “Imagine doing surgery on the mouth of a large horse but that’s what he did.”

Lushington practiced in Lynchburg for nearly four decades. He served also as a probation officer and as president of the Lynchburg Negro Business League. He resided at 1005 5th St., where the sign now is located.

White said undiscovered stories such as Lushington’s contribute to the Lynchburg community and need to be told.