The Virginia State Police released the names of individuals involved in the two-vehicle collision Monday night in Campbell County that left two people dead and four others injured.

The crash occurred at 10:22 p.m. at the intersection of Lawyers and Lynbrook roads, when a 2023 Honda Odyssey was traveling north on Lynbrook Road, according to state police.

The Honda failed to stop for the posted stop sign, pulling into an intersection and striking a 2005 GMC Yukon that was traveling east on Lawyers Road, causing the truck to overturn, according to state police.

The driver of the Yukon, Zachary Edwards, 35, of Evington, and passenger Nathaniel Hamilton, 46, of Dumfries, both died due to injuries, according to state police.

The driver of the Honda, Miseon Shin, 45, of Forest, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries and was charged with reckless driving, according to state police.

A 44-year-old male passenger, a 16-year-old male passenger and a 13-year-old male passenger were all transported and treated for serious injuries, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation.