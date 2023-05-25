Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Virginia State Police is investigating a morning crash that occurred on May 21 in Campbell County that resulted in one fatality, according to a news release from the department.

According to state police, the crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. on May 21 on Virginia 615, about 400 feet south of Virginia 24, where they said a 2014 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited motorcycle was traveling north on Virginia 615 when it crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road and struck a mailbox.

Police said the motorcyclist, Bennie L. Franklin, 72, of Rustburg, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

An adult female passenger on the motorcycle was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, VSP said.

The police are investigating a medical emergency as a possible factor in the cause of the crash, according to the release.