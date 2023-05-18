A Lynchburg woman is facing several charges following an officer-involved shooting in the 1500 block of Longview Road in Lynchburg on May 12, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.

State police have charged Ashley D. Biggs Neeley, 34, with two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, one felony count of assault on a law enforcement officer and one felony count of attempted malicious wounding on a law enforcement officer, according to the department.

The state police were called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting at the request of Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema.

According to state troopers, at about 9:37 a.m., Lynchburg Police were called to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Longview Road for a report of Biggs Neeley assaulting Child Protective Services (CPS) personnel who had arrived at her residence that morning. When the police officers arrived at her door, Biggs Neeley opened it and began attacking the officers with knives.

One officer fired his department-issued handgun and struck Biggs Neeley. Two knives were recovered at the scene, state police said.

Biggs Neeley still is being treated at Lynchburg General Hospital and is in the custody of the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, according to the release. No Lynchburg police officers were injured in the incident and the CPS personnel did not require medical attention.

State police said the investigation remains ongoing, and once it's completed, they will turn its findings over to the commonwealth's attorney for final review and adjudication.