State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Amherst County

Virginia State Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting involving an Amherst County Sheriff's deputy at the request of the sheriff's office, according to a state police news release.

At about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies were called to a domestic situation at a home on Charity Lane, according to the release.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman outside with handgun. When she refused to drop the weapon, a deputy fired at her, according to the release.

The woman was hit by the gunfire and taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of a serious, but non-life-threatening, injury, the release states. Her firearm was recovered at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The shooting remains under investigation, the release states.