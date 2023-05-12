The Lynchburg Police Department and Virginia State Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Friday in the 1500 block of Longview Road, according to a social media post from the department.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department posted on its Twitter page that they were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured, according to the department, however one adult woman was taken to the hospital.

ADVISORY: LPD is on scene at the 1500-blk of Longview Road for an officer involved shooting. One adult female was transported to the hospital. Virginia State Police has been requested to investigate the incident by LPD Chief Zuidema. No officers were injured. pic.twitter.com/pRw9zeNQHm — Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) May 12, 2023

According to the tweet, Lynchburg's Chief of Police Ryan Zuidema is requesting an investigation into the incident by the Virginia State Police.