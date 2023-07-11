UPDATE: The Virginia State Police have released the names of two of the three victims of a fatal car crash in Campbell County on Monday afternoon.

According to a news release, a 2018 Nissan Murano was traveling east on Leesville Road/Virginia 682 at a high rate of speed, when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Trax head-on near the road's intersection with Tardy Mountain Road/Virginia 711. The impact caused the Nissan to run off the road, hit a guardrail and overturn down an embankment.

The Nissan's driver, Patsy J. Jasiewicz, 66, of Gretna, died at the scene, according to the news release. She was wearing a seat belt.

The Chevrolet's driver, Linda K. Keesee, 74, of Altavista, also died at the scene along with her 12-year-old passenger, the release said. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.

EARLIER: A two-vehicle crash in Campbell County killed three people Monday afternoon.

According to a Virginia State Police news release, the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Leesville Road, near its intersection with Tardy Mountain Road when the two collided head on in the westbound lane at about 4 p.m. Monday. The impact of the crash sent one of the vehicles into the guardrail and down a ravine.

The two drivers and one passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene, state police said. Authorities are still working to notify the next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.