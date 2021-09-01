 Skip to main content
Staunton River middle, high schools to close through the end of the week
breaking

Staunton River middle, high schools to close through the end of the week

Lockers

Lockers at Staunton River High School on April 15, 2021. 

 Jamey Cross

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and related quarantines, Bedford County Public Schools announced Wednesday that Staunton River Middle School and Staunton River High School will close Thursday and Friday. 

Instruction will be provided virtually. 

According to the announcement, this decision was made in consultation with the Virginia Department of Health and in response to at least seven instances of school-based transmission of COVID-19. Additionally, a "high volume" of students and staff currently are in quarantine due to potential exposure.

"The temporary campus closure will also address staff shortages and allow for more time for additional cleaning of both schools," the announcement said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, SRHS has reported 19 positive cases and SRMS has reported 11. 

As of Wednesday, the division has reported 131 cases of COVID-19 in its schools and facilities since the beginning of the school year. 

The schools are expected to reopen Tuesday, following the Labor Day holiday, with enhanced mitigation measures in place. 

Staunton River's home football game against Jefferson Forest, originally scheduled for Friday, had already been postponed earlier this week after both the Staunton River and William Campbell teams went into quarantine following their matchup together.

Education reporter

Education reporter

