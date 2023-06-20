Donna StClair, a Lynchburg native and former co-chair of the Bedford County Democratic Committee, recently received the Democratic Party’s nomination for the newly-drawn Senate District 8, seeking to ride her stances on abortion and firearm safety into the Virginia General Assembly later this year.

In November, StClair will be pitted against State Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, who currently represents Senate District 22 and announced his candidacy for the new District 8 in March, unchallenged for his party’s nomination following the retirement of longtime local legislator State Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg.

A self-proclaimed “lifelong yellow dog democrat,” StClair said her campaign stands on two major issues for voters in the Commonwealth: Women’s reproductive rights and gun safety legislation.

“I am diametrically opposed to Mark Peake’s position on abortion,” StClair said about the senator’s anti-abortion stance. “I don’t like abortion, never have met anybody who does. But the fact of the matter is that when we make abortions difficult for women, women die. And I’m not willing to let that happen.”

StClair said it’s her goal if elected to the General Assembly to keep abortions “safe and legal” but also wants to “do whatever is possible to make sure they’re also rare” by means of birth control and sexual education.

To make her point, StClair used an analogy to question the qualifications of elected officials who make decisions about women’s bodies for them.

“I wonder how people would feel if they got in an airplane and looked in the cockpit and their plumber was getting ready to fly it,” she joked. “And I ask that question because it makes as much sense to have old dudes who know nothing about medicine making decisions — life decisions about a woman’s body.”

The issue of abortion also helps shape her stance on gun safety, where she said she is “very concerned” about the number of gun-related incidents involving young people.

“Don’t tell me you care about a fetus when it’s real clear to me you don’t care about children,” she said. “They’re dying from guns.”

Despite her democratic ideologies, StClair said Republicans “aren’t going to know what to do with me” on the issues of gun safety.

“I’m a Democrat who likes guns. I own guns and once upon a time I was the best skeet shooter at Fort McClellan, Alabama,” StClair said. “I like guns in the right hands for the right reasons.”

Once a member of the Women’s Army Corps, the veteran said she does not “understand why anybody thinks they should own” AR-15 style assault rifles.

If elected, StClair said she would support legislation that limits the selling of assault rifles, as well as passing more stringent red flag laws for gun buyers.

Additionally, mental health and suicide prevention is another important issue for StClair, who said suicide by guns is just as concerning to her as the number of mass shootings.

The issue hits close to home for her, saying that two of her students from her high school teaching days committed suicide.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t think about those fine young man and wish they could have grown up to be the great people they would have been,” StClair said.

“We’ve got a whole country coming out of depression, or trying to come out of depression,” she said about the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on Americans. “We have a pressure cooker politically that we’re living in ... I think we’ve got to have services for people where they can receive care and counseling and not ever be made to feel as if they are less than whole because they have a mental need.”

If elected, she said she hopes to destigmatize mental illness and to better fund and promote mental health services.

This election will not be StClair’s first foray into politics, adding she’s ran a last minute write-in campaign in the past. The E.C. Glass High School and Randolph College graduate said she really became engaged in “full-throttle” activism after her husband, Bruce, died several years ago after a battle with early-onset dementia.

A “defining moment” for getting into politics for her was former President Donald Trump’s successful run for the Oval Office in 2016.

“As a woman, as a veteran, as an American, I just looked at that and thought, ‘This can’t be,’” she said. “The greatest nation this world has ever seen cannot elect the equivalent of a carnival barker to be the leader of the free world.

“And I committed myself at that moment to do everything I could do to try to address it and turn it around,” StClair added.

During a recent interview, she acknowledged the difficulty of winning in the newly-drawn Senate District 8, which includes all of Lynchburg and Campbell County, as well as a good majority of Bedford County. StClair called the two counties “heavily Republican areas.”

“Yet, people who don’t subscribe to Mark Peake’s particular form of politics deserve to have a means by which they can have their voice heard,” she added. “And I’m that.”