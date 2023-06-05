This summer, there will be a new collaboration between IRON Lives and the Spark Innovation Center geared toward untapping the potential of upper middle school and high school students — particularly those interested in entrepreneurship, makerspaces and STEM-related fields.

Spark Innovation Center in Altavista is gearing up to host a series of summer camps aimed at fostering innovation and providing hands-on experiences for local youth. The collaboration between the center and nonprofit organization IRON Lives aims to empower teenagers and equip them with essential skills for future success.

Allison Jordan, executive director for IRON Lives, said the partnership was initiated after she met with Jamie Gillespie with the Spark Innovation Center. They discussed the opportunity to engage students who pass by the center every afternoon on their way to the local park or YMCA. Recognizing the potential, they decided to join forces and pilot a summer camp series that combines leadership, character development, community service and positive youth development research.

Gillespie, who manages Spark, a community-driven co-working space and business development center, said from the beginning, it was always envisioned to be not only a hub for businesses but as a community innovation center as well.

“We also want to make sure we incorporate the youth programming and so we kind of came up with the idea to have these innovating summer camps where kids could come in and learn all the equipment and take advantage of the 3D printers and laser cutters,” she said.

The summer camp series, open to anyone interested, will begin June 14 and run until the first week of August. The camps will be held three days per week for three hours each morning, offering teens the chance to work with local experts in various fields.

Gillespie said the summer camp series will span seven weeks and cover a diverse range of topics, including engineering, cybersecurity, forensic science, entrepreneurship, photography, web design and robotics. Each week, about 50 students from various educational backgrounds, including public and private schools, as well as homeschooling communities, will have the opportunity to participate.

She said by connecting students with real-world professionals, the camps aim to provide a glimpse into potential careers within these fields.

Jordan said students will be encouraged to think about how they can apply their skills and knowledge to solve problems in the community.

IRON Lives originated as an afterschool program in 2009. It was founded by Derrick Brown, a teacher at Amherst County High School, who aimed to empower male students and help them become better men. Over the past 13 years, IRON Lives has evolved into a nonprofit with programs integrated into schools and community organizations.

The organization’s primary goal is to reduce negative influences and provide more positive opportunities for students. It strives to create a positive community in Central Virginia, characterized by a skilled workforce, engaged citizens and thriving families. To achieve this vision, IRON Lives focuses on three main areas: positive youth development, committed mentoring and character-centered athletics.

Mentors and guest speakers play a crucial role in the organization by building character, teaching life skills and fostering meaningful relationships with students. These mentors and speakers engage students through workshops, social activities and community events. By involving students in acts of service and providing them with positive role models, IRON Lives aims to instill values, develop character and maintain students’ interest in their programming.

“There’ll be doing hands-on projects every week, we didn’t want to just be doing a bunch of PowerPoints,” Gillespie said. “It is hands-on projects, working with real world professionals.”

Jordan said IRON Lives works to highlight the positive opportunities available to teens.

“There will be opportunities in programming but also opportunity for mentorship here as well,” she said. “These people involved with these programs are invested in helping them find their passion.”

The collaboration aims to provide a platform for students to explore their passions, find mentors and develop skills that align with local employers’ needs. By focusing on talent development and retention, they hope to show students that they can make a difference in their hometown without leaving for bigger cities.

“I’m really passionate about making sure kids understand what their strengths and passions are and how they can marry those into a career or even a side job,” she said.

The partnership extends beyond the summer camps. Ongoing activities and support, including leadership development programs and DISC assessments, which help students understand their communication styles and potential career paths, have been integrated into the budget and program.

“The collaboration is wonderful, being able to provide opportunities for the students from both IRON Lives and Spark, we have the equipment and the facility and IRON has the programming and the leadership development. So it’s just kind of a natural partnership. And we’re really excited to work with them,” Gillespie said. “It really came together and I think it’s going to provide some great opportunities for kids here in our community that they haven’t had before.”