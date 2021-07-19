Steve Jester, Altavista YMCA's executive director, ready for retirement after 50 years at the Y

For most of the people who go to the Altavista YMCA, it's all about the gym experience. They hit the treadmill, the bikes, and the bench press.

But for Steve Jester, the last 50 years of coming to the Altavista Y has been about more than that. Of course, Jester still enjoys the amenities, always setting aside time once he gets off to hit the gym himself, but for most of his day at the Y, Jester wears the hat of executive director of the Altavista location, where he tries to "share the spirit of the Y" and make the experience great for everybody that comes through the door.

"If you were in a bigger city like Lynchburg, you would say, 'Oh well you've got Planet Fitness, you've got Gold's Gym... there are several options out there,'" Jester said. "But one of the things we have to do is be all things to all people."

The Altavista Y is a full-functioning one, which is unusual for a town of its size. Towns of similar size usually have an Express Y, which is just the workout portion of the gym as opposed to all the extras. Being a full-functioning Y means the Altavista location provides child care and has a junior Olympic swimming pool and basketball courts, among other amenities.

After 50 years in the role as executive director at the Y, Jester is ready to retire, with his last day coming in August.