Stop waiting, organize that garage!

If you are feeling a little overwhelmed every time you look into the garage because it has become a storage space and area of chaos, then it is time to start clearing and organizing to make the best use of your space.

This can be a simple task if you go in with a plan and create organized storage areas. You can transform that garage, and here is how.

First thing is to throw out or donate what isn’t used. Have a garage sale. We all keep items thinking we will use them but never do. Now is the time to purge.

After you’ve done that, sort what remains into groups. Items used together should be stored together. Using clear containers with lids to do so will make your items visible and help to encourage you to only keep what you need and use. There are great storage solutions available and many are do-it-yourself projects that you can involve other family members in.

Once everything is grouped and stored, you will want to consider positioning. What items do you use most? You will want to make sure those are the most easily accessible. Put rarely used or seasonal items in the harder-to-reach spots.