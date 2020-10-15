Stop waiting, organize that garage!

If you are feeling a little overwhelmed every time you look into the garage because it has become a storage space and area of chaos, then it is time to start clearing and organizing to make the best use of your space.
This can be a simple task if you go in with a plan and create organized storage areas. You can transform that garage, and here is how.
First thing is to throw out or donate what isn’t used. Have a garage sale. We all keep items thinking we will use them but never do. Now is the time to purge.
After you’ve done that, sort what remains into groups. Items used together should be stored together. Using clear containers with lids to do so will make your items visible and help to encourage you to only keep what you need and use. There are great storage solutions available and many are do-it-yourself projects that you can involve other family members in.
Once everything is grouped and stored, you will want to consider positioning. What items do you use most? You will want to make sure those are the most easily accessible. Put rarely used or seasonal items in the harder-to-reach spots.
The main focus of keeping a clean, organized garage is getting things off the floor. Capitalize on your wall space. This will help you fit more while keeping it all visible and easy to access. There are many types of wall storage, and many homeowners opt for one or a combination of the most popular choices to include pegboards, open shelving, closed cabinets, and panelized systems.
For your most infrequently used items, the ceiling can provide an ideal storage space, but keep in mind that ceiling storage must be placed so it doesn’t interfere with the garage door.
Having a neat clean garage not only gives the impression of a well-organized, well-maintained home, but it also gives you peace of mind. You actually may be able to use the garage for its main purpose — storing your vehicles.
Now is the best time to get your garage in order. Take advantage of the cooling temperatures and get to work.
This information is provided by Karen Hall, a REALTOR® with John Stewart Walker, Inc. and the immediate Past President of the Lynchburg Association of REALTORS®.
