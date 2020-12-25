Stories worth remembering

And this year, with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down so much, she could still thrive in the peaceful work: enjoying the cemetery as an outdoor space, a place to walk, get some fresh air and appreciate the works of art in some of the markers.

Not wanting to make her hobby into a business, Williams started posting it to TikTok around mid-October. It was a bit of a learning curve, she said, getting together all the right equipment and getting acclimated to the format, but the videos quickly went viral and racked up millions of views between different platforms.

A camera-shy introvert, she said she felt a bit like a fish out of water but got in the groove of putting the headstone work front and center.

Her work hasn’t just taken off online — others in the community have picked up on it, too.

A few different people can be found giving the headstones some TLC now, said Michael “Smitty” Smith, cemetery administrator for the town of Bedford. He estimated Williams has worked on about 180 of the headstones there and has plans to work on full sections in the future.