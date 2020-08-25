Storm downs trees, knocks out power around Lynchburg area, but was not likely a tornado

Although he does not know yet how fast the winds were last night, it takes winds greater then 60 miles an hour to take down a tree.

Carrie Dungan, community relations coordinator for the Lynchburg Police Department, said officers responded to the 1000 block of Enterprise Drive in Wyndhurst, where there was storm damage and a wire in the road.

The intersection was closed to ensure the safety of those traveling through the area until it was safely cleaned up.

Officers also responded to the 4000 block of Candlers Mountain Road for a report of a tree in the roadway, the 1100 block of Old Graves Mill Road for a large tree limb blocking the roadway and the 1500 and 1700 blocks of Laxton Roads for several trees and branches blocking the roadway.

Jennifer Hale, a resident of Calvary Lane, said there are multiple downed trees around where she lives.

“We couldn't really see much because the rain and wind was so bad,” she said. “Trees were tilting over. I was on my back porch when I could see trees in my backyard coming down. At that point my family and I went to our basement until it cleared up to go look around.”

She said her next door neighbor had a maple tree fall on their truck, and a house two houses down the street has a tree down in the front.

