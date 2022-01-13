Street closures to impact downtown Lynchburg area starting next week

The intersection of 8th and Commerce streets will be closed to through traffic in all directions starting Tuesday, the City of Lynchburg said.

A news release said the intersection will be closed for about four weeks to install water, sewer, and storm lines in the area.

There will be a detour route available for all drivers and emergency vehicles that need to access the area, according to the release.

In addition to that, the northbound lane of 7th Street will be closed between Main and Commerce streets to install new electric conduits for stoplights.

Travelers will be able to access the businesses located in the 700 block of Commerce Street from the 5th Street end, the release said.

Those seeking access to the parking lots on the 800 block of Commerce Street can get there from the 9th Street end of the block.

Emergency vehicles will have access to this area at all times.

"Motorists should expect minor delays, use caution while traveling through these areas, be alert to the changes in traffic patterns and obey temporary signage," the release said.

