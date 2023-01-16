'Strength to love': Lynchburg celebrates life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

As the nation celebrated the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, voices inside a crowded ballroom in downtown Lynchburg's Virginian Hotel rang out with a message of unity.

"We shall overcome," the crowd sang in unison, holding hands through several verses of the key anthem of the American civil rights movement.

Held in person for the first time since 2020, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Lynchburg Community Council's 23rd annual breakfast celebration honored the legacy of King, who was one of the nation's most well known civil rights activists from the 1950s until his assassination in 1968.

The event coincided with nationwide celebrations of King's life on the 37th Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States.

Brenda Hughes Andrews, one of four Black students who integrated E.C. Glass High School in 1962 after litigants sued Lynchburg Public Schools, gave the keynote address of the ceremony, delivering a message of unity and "strength to love," as King would say, to city leaders and residents in attendance.

"What made Dr. King a man we remember today instead of some others was his influence that he was able to have over other people," Andrews said. "And his innate ability to inspire hope into the souls of people who had never seen themselves as valuable or worthy of first class citizenship."

Many city leaders attended, including Police Chief Ryan Zuidema, Fire Chief Gregory Wormser, several city councilors, school board members, and newly elected Mayor Stephanie Reed, who officially proclaimed Monday as Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Lynchburg during the ceremony.

She noted how "humbled" she felt being in the presence of "so many amazing people who were part of the change in this city that carried on the legacy that Dr. King started."

The theme for the breakfast, strength to love, comes from the title of a book of the same name written by King Jr. and published in 1963, the same year King helped organize the March on Washington and delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

Quiniya Hubbard, who won first place in the community council's essay-writing contest, spoke further on the theme of Monday's breakfast, saying the message "holds great depth" in the life of the late civil rights activist, but also in the lives of people today.

"At its core, this theme speaks to the idea that true love requires strength and courage. And that is not something that comes easily or naturally to us," Hubbard read from her essay.

"For Martin Luther King Jr., the strength to love was a cornerstone in his philosophy and a driving force of his activism. As a civil rights leader, he faced immense challenges and dangers in his efforts to bring about justice and equality for African Americans in the United States," she said.

Andrews said while "it is true the struggle continues," she added, "We who are African American have been both resilient and also a resistant part of much of that American history, as we have had to fight our way out of the shackles of slavery, racism and second-class citizenship."

Speaking about her own battle against inequality and racism, Andrews said about the time when she and three others integrated E.C. Glass High School, "We disrupted an all-white environment. And where there is or was disruption, there's always the opportunity to change the status quo, which we did.

"Clearly, in 'Strength to Love,' Dr. King delivers the message that systems and hearts must be changed in order to end the evil of racism and discrimination in America," Andrews added.

This year marks the 61st anniversary of King Jr.'s visit to the Hill City, when he visited Diamond Hill Baptist Church; the Anne Spencer house; the Lodge of the Fisherman at Cosby Woods, the only dining establishment in Lynchburg other than the hospital where Blacks and whites could dine together; and E.C. Glass High School, where he delivered his famous "American Dream" speech in March 1962.

Andrews, charging the crowd to "make a difference" before next year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day, said the work is not done.

"No, no, Lynchburg," Andrews said. "We still are not satisfied. And we will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream."