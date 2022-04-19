'Strong and resilient:' In State of the City address, mayor and vice mayor highlight positives despite pandemic

For the first time in nearly three years, a Lynchburg mayor walked up to the podium of City Hall's council chambers and delivered a formal update on the state of the city to residents.

In April 2019, then-Mayor Treney Tweedy delivered the last State of the City address to Lynchburgers. This year, Mayor MaryJane Dolan stepped up to the microphone Monday night and emphatically delivered the message: "The state of the city in 2022 is both strong and resilient."

Normally delivered to a packed council chamber, this year's speech was given virtually, because of the pandemic.

But despite the pandemic, Lynchburg's growth has continued, both economically and physically, Dolan said.

"I'm happy to share with you that the economic state of our city remains robust despite the challenges of the last two years," she said.

One area where Dolan and the rest of Lynchburg City Council have been focused in recent months is on the city's young population.

At council's annual budget retreat in February, councilors were given a presentation that showed the average age of Lynchburg was 29, compared to the national average of 37.4.

Dolan stressed the importance of keeping recent graduates from the area's many colleges and universities in Lynchburg, as it could lead to more economic growth in the future.

"Many of the students who attend these institutions graduate and stay here," Dolan said. "And I believe they remain here because they see Lynchburg as a city with a lot of opportunity.

"Besides, it's really gorgeous," the mayor added.

She also noted the city's response to the pandemic, something Vice Mayor Beau Wright mentioned in his remarks too.

"Closed doors, shuttered windows, uncertain futures — and then creativity, determination, resourcefulness," Dolan said about the city's response to COVID-19.

Vice Mayor Wright said about the pandemic, "As the world shut down, your city stepped up."

Wright touted development in Lynchburg, which he said "exploded" during the pandemic.

Another area of focus for the vice mayor was the regional COVID-19 vaccination center, which he said delivered about 34,000 shots during the height of the pandemic.

"We'll never know who is alive today because of our vaccination center, but what we do know is in our hour of need, our Lynchburg community stepped up," Wright said.

Additionally, Wright said the city dispatched more than $14.3 million in federal coronavirus aid through the CARES Act, which he said was used to meet local needs including $2 million in aid for local businesses and $10 million to bolster city services throughout the pandemic.

"We've been through a once-in-a-century pandemic, I hope, and instead of pulling apart, we pulled together," Wright said.

"Our city team, our school division, faculty, staff and board, regional health providers, local non-profits, businesses and neighbors like you stepped up to keep doors open and our community safe."

Wright closed his remarks by saying the city's response is a "badge of honor" and that it was a "chapter in Lynchburg's history that we can all be proud of."

In addition to the two speeches, At-large Councilman Randy Nelson and Ward II Councilman Sterling Wilder had the opportunity to present the Mayor's Awards of Excellence to several members of the community who had an impact on the city during the last two years.

Centra's Lynchburg General Hospital Emergency Department received the Mayor's Caregiver Award for its "unending dedication and selfless service" throughout the pandemic.

Pam Watson, a public safety communications supervisor at the city's Emergency Services Department, was presented with the Mayor's Award of Excellence in public safety. John Rose, a refuse associate in public works, was given the Mayor's Award of Excellence in public works.

The Mayor's Neighborhood Partner Awards were given to Nathaniel X. Marshall and Dr. Todd Olsen. The two worked to break down barriers and build bridges for Lynchburg-area youth, especially at-risk children, through the power of sports and play during the pandemic, the award description said.

During her speech, the mayor also acknowledged the city's public safety branch for its work during the pandemic. She noted two infrastructure projects, the Main Street Renewal Project, as well as the Lakeside Drive bridge project, which she said is on schedule to finish this fall.

"It's critical we continue to invest in our buildings, roads, trails and other physical infrastructure so residents and visitors to Lynchburg can enjoy all that our great city has to offer for generations to come."

In closing, Dolan offered that based on everything from her speech, the city is "on the right track" as it comes out of the pandemic.

"In every community, there is always work to be done," she said.

"Tonight, we have heard that we can do the work, because in every heart there is power to do it."

Following the State of the City speech at City Hall, across town at the Stoney Badger restaurant, Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson and Ward IV Councilman Chris Faraldi delivered the Lynchburg Republican City Committee's response to the speech.

"Tonight's speech highlighted some of the good in our city in recent memory," Faraldi said. "Unfortunately, many issues were missing and information was greatly neglected."

In contrast to the remarks from the mayor about the growing economy, Faraldi mentioned an Old Dominion University report that shows Lynchburg falling behind the rest of the state economically for the past 10 years.

Faraldi also said the mayor's speech didn't mention city poverty, an increased tax burden in 2021, staffing shortages across several departments, and "plummeting" enrollment numbers in Lynchburg City Schools.

"When we hear this State of the City address," Helgeson said, "I just really wish they'd give a real picture. A real picture of the good and the bad, shoot with us straight."

Faraldi closed out the Republican response by saying that with the help of voters in November, they can "turn the tide" and bring in a majority that has traditional Republican values in mind.

"I look forward to bringing every resource to bear in truly bringing the state of Lynchburg to a place it has never seen before," he said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.