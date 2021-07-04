Student artists combine ideas to create 30-foot mural at Vector Space

Nine student artists ages 13 to 17 have added to the artwork of the downtown Lynchburg area with a new mural that spans across one side of the Vector Space building.

The students have been working on the 30-foot mural all week during a public art camp that wrapped up on Friday.

The idea came after students in the camp two years ago painted the stairs leading from an area by Court Street down to Rivermont Avenue.

According to Elise Spontarelli, executive director of Vector Space, the students enjoyed it so much they wanted to do something similar this year, so they made the call to transform a blank brick wall on the building at 402 Fifth Street.

"I just said, here's your canvas, do what you will," Spontarelli said.

Since the camp is only five days long, the students wanted to have a plan for the mural laid out on the first day. So, a call for submissions was put out to the campers and the 175 current members of Vector Space, a nonprofit community makerspace. After a handful of submissions were sent in, the students worked through them with their instructors and combined a few of the ideas to become one large mural.

A rough draft was created to lay out a vision for what the mural might look like.