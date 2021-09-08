Student stopped with gun on way into Liberty High School, sheriff's office says

A student suspected of bringing a gun onto Liberty High School's campus was apprehended Wednesday morning, authorities said.
School administrators and the Bedford County Sheriff's Office received information Wednesday that a student might bring a gun to school, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Deputies intercepted the student going into school in the morning and found a firearm in the student's vehicle, according to the release. They took the student into custody without incident and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.
The sheriff's office stated it wasn't aware of any threats from the student.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Rachel Mahoney
Reporter
(434) 385-5554
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.