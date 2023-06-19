As the summer kicks off, the Summer Food Service Program at the Lynchburg Public Library is back in full swing, offering children in the city access to nutritious meals and engaging activities.

This year’s program is bigger and better than ever, thanks to the collaborative efforts of various organizations, including the Lynchburg Parks & Recreation Nature Zone; Hill City Master Gardeners the Virginia Department of Health; Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Officially known as the Summer Food Service Program, the initiative has been running for several years, although it was temporarily paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Library Director Beverly Blair said it made a successful comeback last summer and has continued to grow ever since. The program operates in collaboration with Lynchburg City Schools and follows regulations set by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“We are the facility that hosts the lunch, and we are trained by the nutrition staff from Lynchburg City Schools,” she said.

One of the primary goals of the Summer Food Service Program is to ensure that children, regardless of their school enrollment, receive nutritious meals throughout the summer. Various locations across the city participate in the program, including schools, neighborhood centers, churches and the Boys and Girls Club. While some sites provide meals every day, others follow specific schedules based on their summer programs. At the library, the lunch program runs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, offering a two-hour lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The program extends beyond providing meals, Blair said, it aims to tackle food insecurity and promote healthy eating habits. To achieve this, the library incorporates a free mini farmers market and a youth education and fun program called “Summer Foods Summer Moves” every Wednesday.

“Some kids don’t have access to healthy food. So that’s another reason why we like to have the Farmers Market visit so that they can get access to fruits and veggies and with that is some education about how to eat them how to cook them,” she said. “Our goal is to reduce the stigma associated with needing a free meal. We want this program to be accessible to everyone.”

The library’s partnership with various organizations allows them to provide a range of programs, making lunchtime an opportunity for children and families to engage in educational and entertaining activities. Lynchburg City Schools, the Virginia Cooperative Extension, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, the Virginia Health Department, Parks and Recreation and the Hill City Master Gardeners all contribute to the success of the program.

According to Kim Foster with VDH, the Central Virginia Health District has staff present on Mondays at the summer feeding program to help connect families to needed resources, promote its services and provide health education on a variety of topics. Some of the topics for the summer include exercise and nutrition, good sleep habits, medication safety and hydration.

Blair said spreading awareness about the program remains a challenge. While information is available on the library’s website and through flyers distributed in the community, she said word-of-mouth is vital in reaching families. Despite this hurdle, the community’s support and generosity have been overwhelming.

“The community at large is so grateful and generous about wanting to help and support. And I think we’re getting more creative as we go,” she said. “And I think a lot of those lessons we learned during the pandemic about knowing we need to be out in the community to reach people and we want to be in places that are accessible and comfortable and welcoming and the library is that but how we can extend this program even further.”

Blair said this is a mission to help reach families break down barriers and wants them to know this isn’t just for high needs families.

“It’s really important to have that inclusivity and I often hear from families say, ‘I don’t need that’. But we are here for everyone. And it helps that balance incredibly, when you just have everyone meet together. And that’s what the library is. You can meet people from all over at the library. And that’s what my hope is, is that this program can attract everyone.”

The library’s commitment to feeding both the bodies and minds of children is evident in the range of activities offered. Programs such as reptile and amphibian displays, beekeeping demonstrations, composting workshops and the popular Lego Club have proven to be a hit among elementary-aged students. By providing interactive and educational experiences, the library aims to create a safe and inclusive space for all community members.

“We’re feeding their tummies with nutritious food, but we’re feeding their minds with all kinds of learning opportunities,” she said. “And kids sometimes don’t realize they’re learning when they’re having fun like that. So we really want people to understand that it’s not just a meal. It’s a lot of wraparound services being provided concurrently.”

Every Wednesday, Jeanell Smith, SNAP Education Agent with Virginia Extension, and her team brings a free mini farmers market to the library, providing fresh produce to the community. The initiative aims to encourage families to consume more fruits and vegetables while also educating them about new and unfamiliar produce items.

She said she understands trying new foods can be daunting, especially if you’re unsure of how to prepare them or if children will like them. That’s why she provides recipes and handouts on selecting and cutting different fruits and vegetables. By offering guidance and information, she hopes to empower families to make healthier choices and broaden their culinary horizons.

Summer Foods Summer moves is a USDA-sponsored program, facilitated by the Family Nutrition Program, combines nutrition education, physical activity and mindfulness for children. Each week, children have the opportunity to try a new recipe, engage in hands-on food preparation and participate in physical activities, weather permitting.

The Summer Feeding Program at the library operates on Wednesdays, with different organizations supporting the initiative on other days. Mondays are supported by the WIC department, while Fridays involve the participation of the Master Gardeners and the Nature Zone. The collective effort ensures the program provides a well-rounded experience for the children and families in the community.

Smith knows there are challenges faced by families, particularly those with limited financial resources, as they navigate post-pandemic difficulties. With the discontinuation of Pandemic EBT, which provided additional assistance, families must stretch their SNAP benefits further.

“This whole summer feeding program is to try to fill in that gap where you don’t get a bump in your SNAP benefits because your children are home during the summer. So you are taking that same monthly SNAP budget to feed them an extra two meals that they were getting at school before,” Smith said.

Although the program’s timing during the middle of the day may pose challenges for some working parents, Smith encourages families to find alternative arrangements, such as having a family member bring their children to the library. The ultimate goal is to create a supportive and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

“We want to provide an opportunity to learn some fun, cool new stuff and we want the children to be able to taste something because it’s all about layering, right? I mean, you can teach children but when you can work with children and their parents, then everyone hears the same message and then you provide an opportunity for them to try something,” she said.

Stephanie Jacob, chief naturalist with the Parks and Recreation Department, said she is excited to collaborate with the Summer Feeding Program to provide an enriching experience for children.

Recognizing the opportunity to combine food distribution with environmental education, Jacob and her team have planned engaging presentations on various nature topics.

Friday’s presentation focused on fossils, with a naturalist showcasing a collection of fossils that he has personally gathered. The interactive session offered children a chance to learn about prehistoric creatures and the importance of preserving fossils for scientific study.

The June 30 program will feature a presentation about snakes. A live snake will be brought out for everyone to see, Jacob said, allowing children to have a firsthand encounter.

Jacob said educating children about snakes is crucial, as many people harbor fears or misconceptions about these creatures. By highlighting the essential role snakes play in controlling rodent populations, she hopes to foster respect and appreciation for the often misunderstood animals.

“Most children seem to be really receptive and get very excited when they see our animals, especially snakes,” she said. “Snake education is so important because so many people have a fear of snakes. And snakes are truly just amazing animals. They do a wonderful service for us. If we didn’t have snakes, we will be overrun with rodents. We would have mice and rats everywhere. And so they’re just a natural way to keep that that rodent population under control. And the more we can get people to just respect snakes and instead of getting scared and killing them is to just step back and allow the snakes to slither away.”

In addition to the presentations, Jacob hopes children will visit the Nature Zone, located in the Miller Center, where they can further explore. The Nature Zone houses 14 live animals and numerous interactive displays, including drawers filled with hands-on materials such as furs, skulls and preserved specimens. It is open on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.

“Part of our mission is to connect with our community. And this is a great opportunity for us,” she said. “We’re very excited to be a part of reaching out to the children and giving them something a little extra in the summer.”