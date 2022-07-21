Summer heat wave ramps up for Lynchburg area

We get splashed by the heat wave this weekend.

A sprawling U.S. heat wave centered in the southern Plains states, with 110-degree-plus temperatures in parts of Oklahoma and Texas this past week, will expand eastward to bring high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 for Lynchburg and surrounding areas.

Lynchburg has not reached 100 degrees in more than a decade — 3,668 days. The last time triple digits sizzled the Hill City was when it hit 102 on July 6, 2012.

Both Saturday and Sunday could challenge daily record high temperatures.

Lynchburg record highs for July 23 and 24 were both set a dozen years ago, in 2010: 98 and 100, respectively. Those marks appear to be at risk of being tied or broken this weekend. Lynchburg weather records go back to 1893.

The burst of heat for our region is a result of the “heat dome” high pressure system over the central U.S. expanding northward and eastward for a few days.

Virginia has avoided the worst heat this summer as the heat dome has remained centered well to the west, keeping the highest temperatures in the central U.S. while rotating clusters of showers and storms southeastward over this region.

However, even at that, the first 50 days of meteorological summer (beginning June 1) rank as the eighth warmest such period on record in Lynchburg, averaging 76.7 degrees. While this summer has not had frequent bouts of extreme afternoon highs — no higher than 96 on any day thus far in Lynchburg — the weather has been consistently sticky day and night with few cooler breaks.

Unprecedented heat has baked western Europe and the British Isles in recent days at latitudes far north of ours, enhanced by a heat dome high spreading air northward from the Sahara Desert of Africa. London broke the vaunted 40-degree Celsius mark for the first time on Tuesday, equivalent to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, a temperature Lynchburg hasn’t experienced since the 1930s.

Europe’s heat wave and the heat and dryness affecting much of the central and southwest U.S. have focused attention on the role of climate change induced by human industrial activities, which many studies have shown has and will lead to larger, more expansive, more intense heat waves at various locations around the world.

Locally, there has not been a similar extreme heat wave to what those areas are experiencing since the June 28-July 8 period of 2012, punctuated by the damaging derecho of June 29, 2012. Lynchburg went 11 days with highs no lower than 94, including three above 100, in that 2012 heat wave.

This one does not appear as if it will be the next one of that caliber or duration in our region, as a cold front approaching from the northwest will bring rounds of showers and storms by the early to middle part of next week that will curb the heat closer to 90 than 100.