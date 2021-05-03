Support services for human trafficking victims launch at Lynchburg church

The RAMP Church International will be providing support services based out of Lynchburg to those who’ve overcome human trafficking, faith leaders announced this week.
At a news conference Monday outside the church’s Thomas Road location, Kelly Diane Galloway said she initially was inspired to take action against human trafficking in 2008, after watching the film “Taken” and listening to a statement from President Barack Obama at the time in which he called human trafficking modern day slavery.
“My fight against it is not just for the individuals who are enslaved right now, but also for my ancestors in the past,” she said, pointing out that, as a Black woman, she’s three generations removed from family members who were born on plantations.
Galloway is a founding member of The RAMP Church International, and president and founder of Project Mona’s House, part of The RAMP Global Missions nonprofit. It operates a restoration home for trafficking survivors — who are referred there from Polaris Project, a human trafficking nonprofit — as well as a separate support center in Buffalo, New York.
“The one thing that people need in order to heal is community,” she said. “It’s hard to heal alone, but you need somebody sometimes to say, ‘You got this. If you just keep going, you’ll finish.'”
A support team at The RAMP Church International in Lynchburg has started to offer support services locally as part of Mona’s Group — not just for those who’ve been victims of human trafficking, Galloway said, but also for anyone who may have entered sex work voluntarily or for those who’ve experienced sexual abuse or assault.
Galloway said there are two licensed counselors at the church who will provide help alongside caring volunteers. According to a news release, the church hosts “coaching, life skills classes, workshops, and seminars designed to help former victims maximize their full potential.”
Bishop S.Y. Younger said the church anticipates breaking ground in 2022 on another physical shelter in Lynchburg. Galloway, who said housing is the foremost need for survivors of human trafficking, added the facility would be able to accept at least 15 residents.
He echoed Galloway’s comparison of human trafficking to American enslavement of Black people, pointing out the delay of emancipation that encompasses Juneteenth — June 19, 1865, when Black men and women in Texas learned of their freedom more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect.
“We believe that none of us are free until all of us are free — this is why we still walk,” he said.
Galloway and a small group will be traveling back up to Buffalo on a 902-mile journey she’s calling the “FreeTHEM Walk,” stopping off at key sites along the way and aiming to walk 30 miles on non-rest days as a fundraiser and awareness campaign. She said she’s hoping to raise $1 million, which would go toward a large-scale housing facility for victims of human trafficking in Buffalo.
Galloway drew parallels Monday to that journey and the Underground Railroad, describing the historical significance of the stops they’ll be making along the way. Their journey is slated to end on Juneteenth.