Support services for human trafficking victims launch at Lynchburg church

A support team at The RAMP Church International in Lynchburg has started to offer support services locally as part of Mona’s Group — not just for those who’ve been victims of human trafficking, Galloway said, but also for anyone who may have entered sex work voluntarily or for those who’ve experienced sexual abuse or assault.

Galloway said there are two licensed counselors at the church who will provide help alongside caring volunteers. According to a news release, the church hosts “coaching, life skills classes, workshops, and seminars designed to help former victims maximize their full potential.”

Bishop S.Y. Younger said the church anticipates breaking ground in 2022 on another physical shelter in Lynchburg. Galloway, who said housing is the foremost need for survivors of human trafficking, added the facility would be able to accept at least 15 residents.

He echoed Galloway’s comparison of human trafficking to American enslavement of Black people, pointing out the delay of emancipation that encompasses Juneteenth — June 19, 1865, when Black men and women in Texas learned of their freedom more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect.

“We believe that none of us are free until all of us are free — this is why we still walk,” he said.