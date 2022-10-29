Supporters come together to celebrate 50th anniversary of The Waltons

This year marks 50 years since The Waltons — a popular show created by Earl Hamner Jr. that's loosely based on his childhood in the Schuyler community of Nelson County — first aired on television.

Supporters and fans of the show, from the Nelson County Community along with other portions of Virginia and surrounding areas, attended the ceremony Saturday to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The ceremony took place on the front lawn of John & Olivia’s Bed & Breakfast Inn — a white, two-story home specifically crafted to resemble the home of the Walton's family — which sits next door to Hamner's boyhood home.

“This is a chance for us to take note of the milestone of the 50th anniversary, and to remember a show that is beloved by millions upon millions of people,” said Del. Rob Bell, R-58th. “It did a wonderful job of spreading stories from our area from Central Virginia, Not just across Virginia, not just across the country, but across the whole world.”

The ceremony was commended by a joint resolution, passed by the General Assembly, that was presented to the Walton's Mountain Museum and to John & Olivia’s Bed and Breakfast as an “expression of the General Assembly’s appreciation for the cultural relevance of the show and the admiration of the program's legacy in the Commonwealth and throughout the world.”

Wendy Huffman, Hamner's niece, said in an interview: “It’s unreal that people are still remembering us and the fans will still come and travel to something like this.”

Huffman’s mother was Audrey Hamner, Earl Hamner Jr.’s sister, who the character Erin was based on.

She said she and her mom would watch the show and Huffman would often ask her mom, “Did this really happen?”

“It was just a wonderful experience,” Huffman added.

Reen Christie Bula, actor on The Waltons, also attended the ceremony Saturday morning.

Bula’s character was Marcia Woolery, John-Boy’s first girlfriend in the first season.

She said being present for the 50th anniversary was “lovely.”

“When I come here, it feels like home. It feels so comfortable and welcoming and peaceful,” Bula said.

Bula said when she was first casted in the show, it was for one role and one episode in the first season.

At that time, she had been acting for a few years in only stage and theater, so her role as Marcia Woolery was her first acting role on television.

“There were a lot of firsts in there and it was quite exciting,” Bula said.

Bula was both surprised and happy to be written in the second season, as she was casted for four additional episodes as the character continued to evolve.

About five years ago, she said, she realized there was still a loyal fan base of people who still watched reruns of the show.

That was news to her, because when she left acting she went to nursing school, became a nurse and worked two jobs.

“When I first started acting, I had many other roles on other TV shows and episodic series and many other things. But whenever I came back to the Waltons set and was working on that show, I was just so grounded and just real and that was lovely,” Bula said. “Now here 50 years later in my life, I now have all of these friends connected with the show and it's all because of Earl Hamner."

On Saturday, Del. Bell said: “For this to be the way people hear about Nelson County and Central Virginia is wonderful, it is something that will always bring people together.”