Surveys seek solutions to child care shortage in Bedford County

Child care needs surveys released to Bedford County residents this past week are a step toward addressing the issue of the “child care desert” existing within the county and region.
One of the most pressing issues facing Bedford County is a shortage of child care providers and open spots at existing child care facilities, according to Andrew Crawford, Bedford County Department of Social Services director, and Ashley Graham, director of family and children’s services with HumanKind, a partner organization with United Way of Central Virginia.
Bedford County released two child care needs surveys to county residents — one for parents and guardians of children from infants to age 13, and one for employers whose workforce is impacted by lack of available child care — in hopes of receiving feedback that can help find solutions to address the problem.
The Bedford County Office of Economic Development and the Department of Social Services are the two primary county departments tackling the child care deficit.
Bedford County is classified as a “child care desert” by Virginia state standards, Crawford said.
The term means there are at least three children for every one spot at a day care or after-school care facility, Crawford said. In Bedford County, according to the most recent data, there are 21 children to every available spot.
According to a Virginia Department of Social Services online database, Bedford County has 18 licensed child care facilities, and seven unlicensed, regulated child care facilities. An unlicensed, regulated childcare service may legally care for up to four children when not qualified for religious exemption. If caring for five or more children, a center must be licensed and not qualified for religious exemption, Graham said.
For years, families with young children across the Central Virginia region have reported struggles in finding quality and affordable child care, Graham and Crawford said, particularly for age range of infants through toddlers.
“Number one, there weren’t enough centers or spaces available, and number two, what was available was either unaffordable, inaccessible, or not the quality of care that they would want to put their children in,” said Graham, who has worked with HumanKind for 10 years.
A few major factors underlie the “complicated web” of problems creating the child care desert in Bedford County and Central Virginia, Graham said, a situation which has worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The need is especially prominent for infant and toddler child care, Graham said, about ages zero to three.
One challenge is getting a facility properly licensed. The process is rigorous and can be costly, as the space must meet certain criteria that make it safe for children. This may require renovations and other expenses related to getting a facility up to standards.
“Not only is licensing important in that it secures the safety of the child, it’s also important that we want children to be in a high-quality educational environment,” Graham said.
Another factor is the overall expense of providing quality infant and toddler child care, Graham said. The cost to operate a quality child care center impacts the facility, its workers, and the parents and guardians who must pay for the service.
Graham said staff at most child care facilities already are underpaid, and many locations are understaffed, but the centers still are barely able to make their operating budget.
Many parents and guardians are unable to afford the services, even when they find an open spot.
The infant and toddler age range also requires more hands-on care. Hence, the required ratio of teachers to infants and toddlers is much lower than that of teachers to older children.
Getting enough teachers and being able to pay them was difficult for many child care centers before the pandemic, but with a marked nationwide worker shortage since the pandemic began, Graham said the teacher deficit has worsened.
“Child care providers are limited in what they can charge parents based off of what the market can bear, and that isn’t fully covering the expense of paying to run the infant and toddler child care,” Graham said.
A growing amount of vaccine mandates for employees of child care centers also may impact the workforce, Graham added.
“Some child care providers are either choosing to implement a vaccine mandate, or will be required to have a vaccine mandate because of new federal regulations. We believe that is what’s best for the health and safety of the children that we care for who do not have an option to get vaccinated. However, we also know that it is going to have an impact on the workforce, which could further the child care crisis,” she said.
When many child care centers had to close for a period of weeks or months due to the pandemic, some were eventually forced to close down altogether because they could not meet their expenses without business, Graham said.
“It’s a bit of a Catch-22, because we have a national employee shortage, and we know that parents can’t get back to work until they have child care, but we also can’t operate child care without workers. We’re in a bind, quite frankly,” Graham said.
The pandemic has added further complications to an already-severe issue.
HumanKind has added 80 new infant/toddler slots to early child care centers in the Central Virginia region — across Bedford County, Amherst County, and Lynchburg — thanks to the organization’s Early Head Start program, Graham said. Still, the need is far greater.
Early Head Start recently started seeking ways to partner with local churches or businesses to use spaces that could accommodate a child care center that meets fire code and licensing requirements, Graham said. These arrangements, she believes, are an "untapped resource."
A few years ago, Crawford helped organize a committee in Bedford County, similar to one in the City of Lynchburg, to work on tackling the child care desert issue. The committee, an action group of the Bedford Area Resource Council, includes individuals from a number of organizations, groups, and departments in Bedford County that work to address community needs, including representatives from the county school system and Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy.
Over the last few years, the state of Virginia also has stepped in attempting to identify and solve child care issues.
“The state really started trying to help local agencies figure out how they could improve their child care services,” Crawford said, for which he is grateful.
A major part of state involvement includes the development of a toolkit for those working in early care and education, Crawford said, which includes helping identify resources in various localities.
Each survey for Bedford County residents has fewer than 10 questions, and should take less than five minutes to fill out, according to Pam Bailey, economic development director of Bedford County. Surveys must be filled out and returned by Oct. 29.
To see the child care needs surveys for parents and guardians, and for employers, go to Bedford County's website at www.bedfordcountyva.gov and click "Childcare Needs Survey" under "County Bulletin Board."
Or, use these links:
- Survey for parents and guardians: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/703b4bd8279a468d8ec281a9d0c2abc8
- Survey for employers: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/aed261abd03943488a446adc1e91b133