Suspect car, areas of Lynchburg curb fires detailed in search for fire-raiser

The Lynchburg Police Department has released new details on fires started on discarded waste along Lynchburg’s curbs in hopes of finding out more about who’s been setting them.

Last week, the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s office announced that several of the fires had been reported in the middle part of Rivermont Avenue and around Pierce and Buchanan streets.

One fire that broke out the evening of June 16 around “mid-town Lynchburg” may have caught a residence on fire, according to a news release from the office.

A Tuesday news release from police department described the suspect vehicle — a mid-2000s silver or grey Nissan Altima with a sunroof. The department is asking anyone who might have surveillance footage of the areas where fires were set or anyone with information about the fires to call the Fire Marshal’s office at (434) 455-6375, LPD at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

LPD said the fires broke out in these areas around these times:

6/13/2021 7:28 p.m. in the 100 block of Turner Lane

6/14/2021 10:13 a.m. near the intersection of 17th Street and Monroe Street

6/14/2021 3:03 p.m. in the 1900 block of Bransford Street

6/14/2021 6:42 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Buena Vista Street

6/14/2021 9:27 p.m. near the intersection of Harrison Street and Sixth Street

6/14/2021 9:57 p.m. in the 900 block of Eighth Street

6/14/2021 10:08 p.m. in the 100 block of Easton Avenue

6/14/2021 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ruffner Place and Essex Street

6/14/2021 11:04 p.m. near the intersection of 11th Street and Pierce Street

6/14/2021 11:06 p.m. in the 1500 block of Buchanan Street

6/14/2021 11:14 p.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Taylor Street

6/15/2021 10:07 a.m. near the intersection of 17th Street and Monroe Street

6/15/2021 11:31 a.m. in the 1500 block of Pierce Street

6/15/2021 11:37 a.m. in the 1100 block of 11th Street

6/15/2021 11:39 a.m. in the 1400 block of Pierce Street

6/15/2021 11:44 a.m. near the intersection of 11th Street and Fillmore Street

6/15/2021 10:26 p.m. near the intersection of Maple Street and Poplar Street

6/15/2021 10:32 p.m. in the 800 block of First Street

6/16/2021 12:28 am. in the 1800 block of Boston Avenue

6/16/2021 8:14 a.m. near the intersection of 17th Street and Taylor Street

6/16/2021 8:49 a.m. near the intersection of 15th Street and Jackson Street

6/16/2021 9:17 a.m. near the intersection of Faquier Street and Early Street

6/16/2021 5:26 p.m. in the 1100 block of Monroe Street

6/16/2021 7:56 p.m. in the 2200 block of 13th Street

6/16/2021 10:11 p.m. in the 200 block of Page Street

6/17/2021 10:48 a.m. in the 800 block of Pierce Street

6/20/2021 6:46 a.m. in the 1300 block of 14th Street

6/20/2021 9:19 a.m. near the intersection of 13th Street and Garfield Avenue

