Suspected human remains found in van underwater in Amherst County; discovery is linked to 2013 missing-person case

Authorities on Tuesday found suspected human remains in a van submerged underwater at Monacan Park in Amherst County.

While authorities are awaiting positive identification of the remains, the van was positively identified as belonging to a man reported missing in 2013, according to a news release.

Thomas W. Sprinkle Jr. was reported missing June 18, 2013 and at the time was driving the white 2001 Dodge van, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office said in the release.

A Virginia State Police dive team on Tuesday was assisting in recovering another vehicle that accidentally went into the water off the boat ramp when the team spotted Sprinkle's van at the bottom of the river.

Investigators are working to excavate the interior of the van and the human remains been transported to the medical examiner's office.

The investigation will remain active until the suspected remains are identified. At this time no foul play is suspected, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

